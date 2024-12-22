Suhar, Oman — Vale in collaboration the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, represented by the Directorate General of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources in North Al Batinah Governorate and Innotech, a leading Omani technology company, has announced the successful deployment of 17 3D artificial reefs off the coast of Liwa. Located 4 kilometers from Al Nibr Fishing Port, these reefs represent a significant step in marine ecosystem restoration and community empowerment through modern-day technology.

Unlike conventional artificial reef structures, these 3D reefs are engineered to emulate the complexity of natural coral ecosystems. Designed with precision and in-depth marine research, these reefs create environments conducive to coral growth and shelter for marine species. Studies globally have shown the effectiveness of such reefs in attracting marine life, replenishing fish populations, and accelerating the recovery of fragile underwater ecosystems. By tailoring the design to local marine conditions, these reefs offer a durable and effective solution that will support biodiversity and marine life in Liwa.

“At Vale, sustainability is central to our operations, and this initiative reflects our commitment to finding innovative solutions for the communities where we operate,” said Abdullah Al Saadi, Chief of Administration and Corporate Affairs of Vale in MENA. “The deployment of these reefs goes beyond immediate restoration; it is about building a legacy of environmental stewardship and economic resilience for the people of Liwa.”

"This project is Oman’s largest 3D-printed artificial reef to date, and we are proud to have completed it in a record time," said Othman Maktoum Al Mandhari, Co-founder and CEO of Innotech. "Thanks to 3D printing technology, we were able to produce these reefs more efficiently and with intricate designs that would be impossible to achieve using traditional concrete methods. These advanced designs were developed by an expert team in marine life to ensure they meet the highest ecological and environmental standards."

He went on to add, “What truly sets this project apart is the involvement of local talent. Over 90% of the 3D printing team consisted of young Omanis, making this one of the highest in-country value (ICV) projects in the industry. We are grateful to Vale for sponsoring this initiative, which not only underscores the power of innovation but also highlights the impact of collaboration."

For Vale, this initiative represents a natural extension of its broader social investment agenda, aimed at delivering sustainable, long-term value to the communities it serves. Early successes from similar projects globally suggest these reefs will foster an increase in fish populations and support the regeneration of marine ecosystems within the first year of deployment. By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of community needs, Vale and its partners are not only addressing immediate environmental challenges but also setting a new standard for sustainable marine resource management in Oman.

