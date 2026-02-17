Al Dhafra Group Completes Over 100 Diverse Projects Worth AED 100 Billion, with a 97% Delivery Rate

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Urban Capital Real Estate Development, based in the capital Abu Dhabi, has announced its official and major entry into the UAE real estate market. The company adopts a clear strategic vision aimed at providing exceptional projects that blend authentic heritage with modern architectural innovation, setting new standards for luxury urban living that suits the prestige of the capital.

This strong launch is supported by a key strategic partnership with "Al Dhafra International Projects Group," which has been a major pillar in the construction and infrastructure sector since its founding in 1973. Urban Capital gains its strength and credibility from this group’s long heritage that spans over 50 years, filled with achievements that contributed more than AED 100 billion to the economic output. The group has successfully finished more than 100 diverse projects with a record delivery rate of 97%, supported by a specialized team of more than 3,000 employees.

In a statement on this occasion, Mr. Ibrahim Jaffal, Chairman of Urban Capital Real Estate Development, confirmed that the successful track record of the strategic partner, Al Dhafra International Projects Group, is the practical and real guarantee of the company's ability to fulfill all its commitments and promises to its clients and investors. He noted that this long history clearly proves that excellence for the company is not just an option, but the basic standard and the starting point for all its projects.

Mr. Jaffal explained that this deep experience is reflected today in Urban Capital’s future projects through a large portfolio of outstanding field achievements recognized for their precision and quality. Most notable is the construction of luxury global hospitality destinations such as the "Ritz Park Hotel" in Abu Dhabi—a 5-star hotel consisting of 3 basement levels, a mezzanine, and 14 upper floors, completed between 2016 and 2019—as well as the "Concorde Fujairah Hotel," which was completed between 2006 and 2008.

The list of achievements also includes the luxury housing sector, led by the exclusive VIP Villa on Nareel Island – Abu Dhabi, with a built-up area of 2,500 square meters, and large residential complexes such as the "Khalifa Oasis" project in Khalifa City (A), which includes 84 villas and was delivered successfully between 2010 and 2011. The group also strengthens its strong footprint in vital and community projects in Abu Dhabi by completing prominent government buildings, such as the Zakat Fund Headquarters in Al Rawdah area, and the active contribution to the "Abu Dhabi Future Schools" program, which accommodated 3,500 students and was delivered between 2018 and 2019, in addition to the Mosque and Islamic Center in Al Ain.

These successes also extend to building massive multi-story commercial complexes in vital areas such as Al Raha and Al Falah Street, including the Mr. Ahmed Al Jaber building in Al Raha, which was implemented between 2019 and 2021. This exceptional accumulation of knowledge and executive experience ensures that every detail in Urban Capital’s projects will be carried out with extreme precision, high craftsmanship, and complete integrity, in close cooperation with top engineers, designers, and contractors.

Based on this strong executive background, Urban Capital adopts an advanced architectural philosophy that gives priority to comfort, connection, and well-being. This ensures that every space improves daily life for residents through carefully studied designs and natural lighting that encourages positive interaction and a true sense of belonging. To ensure a sustainable future, the company puts innovation and sustainability at the heart of its long-term strategy, believing that sustainability is the modern definition of true luxury.

Therefore, the company integrates eco-friendly materials and smart energy systems that align perfectly with Abu Dhabi's ambitious sustainability goals. It uses advanced technologies including energy-efficient infrastructure, smart mobility, and digital connectivity, to create future environments that adapt easily to the changing needs of urban communities. This represents Urban Capital’s ultimate strategic goal: to help transform UAE cities into thriving environments that focus on people for current and future generations.

To confirm its strong and planned entry into the capital's real estate sector, Urban Capital Real Estate Development announced its full readiness to launch a distinguished residential and commercial project on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi soon. This project will be the first actual application of the company's integrated vision, and it will reflect the highest standards of quality and innovation gained from the experience of its strategic partner, Al Dhafra International Projects Group. In its ambitious vision, the company also aims to launch several future projects in Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and Masdar City.

About Urban Capital Real Estate Development:

Urban Capital Real Estate Development is a modern real estate development company based in Abu Dhabi, founded with a strategic vision to provide luxury projects that combine cultural heritage, architectural innovation, and environmental sustainability. Through its strategic partnership with "Al Dhafra International Projects Group," the company ensures the execution of its projects with the highest standards of precision and commitment, focusing on creating integrated urban environments that improve the quality of life and achieve sustainable investment value in the UAE real estate market.