Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Upsleeve Movers, a UAE-wide moving and packing company that completes more than 3,500 relocations per year across all seven emirates, is expanding its fleet, crew capacity, and scheduling infrastructure to meet the country’s largest-ever wave of residential relocations. An estimated 120,000 new residential units are scheduled for handover in Dubai alone this year. At the same time, a shift from short-term rentals to long-term homeownership, accelerated by the issuance of more than 250,000 Golden Visas since 2021, is increasing the size and complexity of the average move.

Dubai’s real estate market recorded more than 270,000 transactions valued at 917 billion dirhams ($249.7 billion) in 2025, a 20% year-over-year increase. January 2026 extended that momentum with a record 72.4 billion dirhams in monthly sales, a 63% surge compared with the same month a year earlier. Every completed sale or handover generates downstream demand for packing, transportation, furniture assembly, and storage. Upsleeve Movers, which completes more than 3,500 moves per year and maintains over 1,500 climate-controlled storage cubicles, has reinforced its logistics network across the country to absorb the anticipated increase.

The profile of the typical UAE relocation is also evolving. Property Finder data shows 70% of prospective buyers plan to purchase within six months, and first-time homeownership is accelerating through residency-linked visa programs. Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer initiative alone enabled over 2,000 residents to purchase homes in the last six months of 2025. Villa and townhouse transactions are growing as a share of the market, with four-bedroom-plus properties now representing 62% of all villa sales in Abu Dhabi, up from 38% three years ago. Larger homes with more furniture, specialized items such as pianos and artwork, and multi-room packing requirements demand a higher level of logistical planning than standard apartment moves.

“The people moving in the UAE today are not cycling through short-term leases. They are buying family homes, investing in villas and putting down roots for the long term,” said Shahinsha Shahu, Sales Director of Upsleeve Movers. “We have invested in GPS-tracked vehicles, hydraulic lifting equipment and triple ISO-certified processes because this market rewards reliability, not just speed.”

Upsleeve Movers holds ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 14001 (environmental management) and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety) certifications. The company uses reusable packing materials, fuel-efficient vehicles and a reuse-recycle-donate program to reduce relocation waste. Its service portfolio spans residential, commercial, international and specialty relocations, including IT equipment, fine art, pianos and pet transport, with standardized service quality across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Industry analysts project the UAE logistics market will grow at an 8.2% compound annual rate through 2030, and the movers’ segment is forecast to reach $835.2 million by 2028. Dubai’s population surpassed four million in 2025, with more than 208,000 residents added in a single year, ensuring continued absorption of new housing supply. Upsleeve plans to continue scaling across all seven emirates by expanding storage capacity, deepening specialty moving capabilities and strengthening its digital booking and real-time tracking systems.

About Upsleeve Movers

Upsleeve Movers is a mover and storage service for customers from Dubai and all the UAE. Upsleeve Movers specializes in stress-free relocation solutions including: residential moving, villa transfers, piano moving, pet relocation, commercial relocation, office shifting along with end-to-end packing and unpacking, and furniture assembly and disassembly. Upsleeve Movers offers affordable self-storage services and climate-controlled storage units. We offer all professional moving and storage services near you in Dubai and the entire UAE. For more information, visit https://upsleeve.ae/

Media Contact:

Shahinsha Shahu

Director of Sales

Upsleeve Elite Cargo Services

move@upsleeve.ae

https://upsleeve.a