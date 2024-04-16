Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, the leading telecommunications provider in Qatar, is proud to announce the launch of its 'CCTV As a Service' solution. This all-inclusive security surveillance package is designed to assist businesses in meeting the Ministry of Interior's (MOI) regulations for round-the-clock IP-based security surveillance, providing an essential service for various business sectors that require constant monitoring and security of their premises.

Understanding the need for compliant, state-of-the-art surveillance technology, Ooredoo's new service offers flexibility and scalability to adapt to future needs and regulations. It ensures real-time managed information, pay-as-you-grow cost management, and 24/7 availability with specialist support.

The service includes the deployment of active surveillance components at customer premises, local storage at customer sites, management alerts, active support, and many more innovative features. This makes it an attractive proposition for any large and small organisations seeking MOI-compliant advanced video surveillance.

Priced competitively, starting from just QAR1300 per month for a four-camera setup, the service includes all installation, cabling, NVR, and monitor. It is a comprehensive solution encompassing software, cameras, installation, after-sales support, and more, making it ideal for almost all sectors, such as hotels, banks, department stores, hospitals, education facilities, exhibition centres, residential complexes, IT data centres, utility companies, and event operators.

Thani Ali I A AL-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, commented on the launch: “At Ooredoo, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. 'CCTV As A Service' is a testament to this commitment, offering an end-to-end, managed solution that is not only MOI compliant but also scalable and flexible. This service underscores our position as a one-stop shop for business customers, aligning with our strategy as a fully Integrated ICT Provider.”

For businesses who do not fall under the new MOI mandate but still seek a cost-effective security solution—Ooredoo also offers standard CCTV packages starting at just QAR200 per month for a four-camera setup, which includes installation. This option provides an accessible entry point for businesses requiring essential surveillance capabilities.

In addition to the standard MOI-compliant video surveillance system, Ooredoo also offers value-added features like Video Analytics and integration with its Security Operations Centre (SOC), enhancing the surveillance capabilities further. The service reiterates Ooredoo's dedication to being at the forefront of technological innovation and customer service excellence.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

