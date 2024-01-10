Effective 8th January 2024, the group is building upon its continued legacy and iconic brand, with its unwavering pursuit of unparalleled excellence in hospitality.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emaar Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Emaar Properties, announces the rebranding of Address Fountain Views to Address Dubai Mall, effective 8th January. This strategic change reflects the group's dedication to upholding its iconic status, delivering the signature experience associated with the Address Hotels + Resorts’ brand.

Located in Downtown Dubai, on the famed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall connects to the world’s largest retail and entertainment destination, Dubai Mall, and recently opened Chinatown Dubai Mall, through an air-conditioned walkway. Featuring 193 rooms, 783 residences, six restaurants, award-winning signature spa facilities with state-of-the-art fitness center, and a kids club, the new Address Dubai Mall also boasts an infinity pool with panoramic views of the eclectic Downtown Dubai, Dubai Fountains, and Burj Khalifa. This venue offers an array of adaptable spaces, from intimate boardrooms to spacious ballrooms, equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring seamless and successful events, with unrivalled catering options.

Near to Burj Khalifa, the property exudes luxury and sophistication, offering impeccable service and exquisite dining alongside a plethora of world-class amenities. Its central location allows immediate access to renowned landmarks, but also offers breathtaking views of the city’s iconic skyline, elevating the overall experience with unmatched elegance and charm.

Mr Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: "The rebranding of Address Fountain Views to Address Dubai Mall is more than just a name change; it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to unrivalled luxury and excellence. This renowned hotel symbolises Dubai's values and our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences. Address Dubai Mall is a magnificent example of Emaar's long tradition of setting new milestones in premium hospitality."

Known for its iconic status, this distinguished name – Address Dubai Mall, symbolises the exceptional experiences expected from Emaar Hospitality Group. As the signature name for the company, Address Dubai Mall defines the group's identity in the hospitality industry.

Emaar Hospitality Group looks forward to offering guests an elevated and enriched experience within this iconic property while continuing to reshape luxury hospitality in the region with the signature services guests have come to associate with its hotels.

Source: AETOSWire

