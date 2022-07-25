University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mowasalat (Karwa). The signing ceremony took place at UDST in the presence of the University’s President Dr. Salem Al-Naemi and Mr. Fahad Saad Al Qahtani, Mowasalat (Karwa) Chief Executive Officer, and different stakeholders.

The agreement sets a framework for cooperation and ongoing projects between both entities. This includes conducting research and development studies, particularly in the areas of road safety and technology. UDST and Mowasalat (Karwa) will perform many trainings exchange and professional development programs focused on health, safety, environment, and train the trainer model. Mowasalat (Karwa) will also offer UDST students the chance to conduct their internships at its premises and will support UDST graduates with employment opportunities. The organization will also take part in the University’s career fair and will cooperate with UDST and its students on many events and awareness campaigns that tackle road safety such as Traffic Week, Mowater event, and technical advancements such as Skills Competition, UDST’s largest co-curricular event of the academic year. The signing parties will also benefit from a joint learning experience related to operational aspects of transportation.

Commenting on the event Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said:

“As the First National Applied University, we constantly seek new partnerships that will benefit our students and hone their skills. We are pleased to collaborate with Mowasalat (Karwa), the premier transportation service provider in Qatar. We hope that this strategic partnership will result in significant added value for the community at large and our students in particular and will lead to improved awareness and better action against unsafe road behaviors. We consider this agreement a great milestone in our journey towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 goals”.

On this occasion, Mr. Fahad Saad Al Qahtani, Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO, said:

“We are proud to partner with University of Doha for Science and Technology to develop together a series of joint initiatives that will serve the community through the development of public transport and mass transportation for building sustainable mobility solutions. Mowasalat (Karwa) is keen to tap and recruit local talents and provide a continued platform for internship for students and opportunities for graduates. Through this partnership, the company will provide joint learning experience for students and graduates to acquire skills of entrepreneurship and support basic industries contributing to the developmental projects and partaking in growth plans.”

University of Doha for Science and Technology was officially established in February by an Emiri Decision No13 of 2022. The University boasts 20 years of applied education experience as a college previously in Qatar, with world-renowned faculty and state-of-the-art facilities. Students enrolled in UDST will have the chance to experience applied learning in technology-rich classrooms, workshops, laboratories, and simulated environments. All curriculums are aligned to the labor market and the requirements of an ever-evolving economy.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

The First National Applied University offering applied bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees programs in addition to certificates and diplomas. UDST has over 60 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuing and Professional Education and Development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a college and transformed into a university in 2022. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.

About Mowasalat (Karwa)

Mowasalat (Karwa) was founded in 2004 and has ever since played an important role as the national company for solutions in individual and mass transport, and mobility services for major events. Its Karwa Driving School ensures the best training for the public, as well as for professionals. Lately, Mowasalat (Karwa) added limousine and wheelchair accessible vehicles, as well as last mile mobility to the fleet to cover the broadest possible range of transportation needs in the country.