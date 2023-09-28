Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted an official visit by representatives from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) to mark the newly formed partnership between the two esteemed organizations. Through the University’s partnership with CIPD - the leading professional body for HR and people development - the Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management (BBA HRM) Program at UDST is the first ever program in Qatar to be CIPD accredited, and UDST is the first university in Qatar to achieve CIPD’s Approved Program Provider status.

The collaboration was celebrated in a ceremony organized by UDST and attended by prominent representatives from both organizations. Officials from CIPD presented a certificate and plaque to Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, to honor the alliance in the presence of the other delegates.

On this occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, said: “We are honored and delighted to take this important step as we strive to continuously elevate the standard of education offered by the University. There is constant change in today’s workforce and the University is continually evolving to enable students to meet real-world challenges with aptitude.”

Mr. Mark Baker, Channel Partner Manager at CIPD, said, “UDST is a pioneering institution in Qatar, focused on delivering world-class applied education. The synergy between UDST and CIPD will set new benchmarks in HR education and fortify Qatar's talent landscape. Our collaboration ensures that UDST students are prepared to navigate the complexity of the Human Resources field with yet another internationally recognized qualification under their belts.”

Professor Stuart Jauncey, Dean of the College of Business at UDST, said: “Graduates of the BBA HRM Program from UDST will automatically qualify for Associate CIPD membership, thereby receiving dual credentials upon completing their degree while students currently enrolled in the program will have CIPD student membership and can make use of the associated benefits. We want to empower our students through these types of opportunities and give our graduates a competitive edge in today’s job market. I believe this is the perfect example.”

The primary beneficiaries of the partnership are students enrolled in the University’s BBA HRM Program. However, all undergraduate students within the College of Business can gain from this association through potential seminars, workshops, and collaborative research opportunities.

