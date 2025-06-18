Vilnius, Lithuania – Deus X Pay, a licensed institutional stablecoin payment solutions provider, is excited to announce its partnership with Forté Aviation Consultants, a leading provider of bespoke global private jet charter solutions. This collaboration will enable Forté Aviation to accept cryptocurrency payments, allowing clients to enjoy a seamless and secure transaction experience.

Forté Aviation is renowned for its highly personalised service, catering to a diverse range of needs from single flights to complex multi-leg journeys. With over 80 years of combined experience, the Forté team has supported some of the most high-profile passengers and corporations worldwide, making them a trusted name in luxury aviation.

"Partnering with Deus X Pay allows us to elevate the customer experience by offering cryptocurrency payment options," said Jeffrey Emmenis, Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer. "In an industry defined by precision and exclusivity, this integration will ensure that our clients can book their travel effortlessly, reflecting our commitment to meticulous service."

Richard Crook, CEO of Deus X Pay, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Forté Aviation demonstrates a shared vision of simplifying payment processes in luxury travel. By leveraging our cryptocurrency payment solutions, we empower Forté's clients with the flexibility and security they demand."

This partnership highlights the growing trend of integrating compliant crypto payment solutions within the luxury asset sector, addressing the evolving needs of global travelers. With faster settlements and reduced fees, clients can focus on their journey without the burden of complex payment logistics.

The collaboration between Deus X Pay and Forté Aviation represents a significant advancement in the use of cryptocurrency in luxury aviation, setting new standards for innovation and customer experience while paving the way for exciting opportunities in the industry.



Media:

contact@mrigayadham.com

About Deus X Pay

Deus X Pay is a regulated provider of institutional stablecoin payment solutions, revolutionising the authorisation, clearing, and settlement of cryptocurrency payments. We enhance global payment options for institutions, businesses, and corporations by seamlessly merging traditional finance with advanced digital payment infrastructure, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and secure transactions.

Fully compliant and regulated as a Virtual Asset Service Provider, Deus X Pay operates under a license in Lithuania, supervised by the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT), in the Czech Republic, supervised by the Financial Analytical Office (FAU), and in Canada, supervised by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) as a registered Money Services Business (MSB).

As a part of the innovative crypto investment firm Deus X Capital, we equip organisations with state-of-the-art financial tools aimed at fostering growth and success in today's dynamic market.