Kuwait City - Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), in cooperation with The Business Year (TBY), organized The Thought Leadership Circle: Empowering Energy Transformation today at the Chairman’s Club, KIPCO Tower. The event brought together senior decision-makers from Kuwait’s energy and finance sectors, global companies, and international partners to shape the country’s energy future.

This Thought Leadership Circle series featured keynote contributions from His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of KDIPA, who outlined Kuwait’s strategic approach to achieving net-zero emissions and energy diversification.

Mohammad Mulla Yaqoub, Assistant Director General for Business Development at KDIPA, highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in accelerating Kuwait’s energy transformation and attracting sustainable investments.

Hamad Al-Marzouq, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Zain Kuwait said: “As a trusted and key partner to Kuwait’s digital transformation journey, Zain is committed to enabling the energy sector’s evolution through cutting-edge technology and meaningful collaboration. The future of energy lies in how we harness innovation to drive sustainability, resilience, and long- term economic growth, and we’re proud to contribute to that transformation.”

Shell Kuwait, represented by Anwar Al-Mutlaq, contributed with insights on upstream advancements and the role of international expertise in achieving Kuwait’s 2035 and 2040 production goals.

The Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), a strategic sponsor, underscored the financial sector’s role in enabling the energy transition and mobilizing capital for green infrastructure.

The discussion explored Kuwait’s roadmap to net-zero emissions by 2050, the role of innovation and foreign direct investment in the sector, and the country’s recent upstream discoveries, including the Al-Nokhatha, Al-Julaiah, and North Wafra fields. Attendees exchanged views on how these developments can drive economic diversification and position Kuwait as a hub for energy innovation and cross-border partnerships.

Prominent figures participating in the roundtable included Sheikh Ahmed Duaij Jaber Al Sabah, Chairman of the Commercial Bank of Kuwait; Bader Ebrahim Al Attar, MD Planning & Finance, KPC; Anwar AlMutlaq, Vice President Upstream and Country Chair of Shell Kuwait; Meshal S. Esbaitah, Vice Chairman of IMKAN International Company; António Azevedo Campos, Co-founder and CEO of Hub2Energy; moderated by Alexander Krunic, Senior Advisor to the Chairman, Commercial Bank of Kuwait.

The event offered a platform for deep dialogue and collaboration aimed at advancing Kuwait’s energy transformation and investment attractiveness.