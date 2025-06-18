Muscat: Driven by its commitment to providing banking services that meet the diverse and evolving needs of its customers, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the launch of a profession-based retail product bundle designed exclusively for individuals working in the Education and Healthcare sectors. This new offering not only acknowledges their invaluable contributions to society but also provides a comprehensive, convenient, and value-driven banking experience. This profession-focused bundle is a testament to Bank Nizwa’s dedication to delivering Sharia-compliant, customer-centric solutions that cater to lifestyle, career needs, and long-term aspirations.

At the heart of the bundle is the Salary Account, offering a suite of exclusive benefits such as savings plans, recurring saving deposits, and Mudaraba-based investment options; empowering customers to plan and manage their finances with confidence and purpose. Additionally, eligible professionals can access preferential profit rates on financing products, enabling greater financial flexibility to achieve their aspirations.

As part of the offering, customers will also receive a Gold Credit Card with a first-year waiver on the annual fee. The card unlocks a range of benefits, including discounts and promotional offers from Bank Nizwa’s partner merchants. Furthermore, to provide added value and peace of mind, the bundle includes Takaful coverage for domestic helpers, offering support and protection for household employment needs.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Mohamed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Nizwa, stated: “As the nation’s preferred Islamic financial services provider, we remain dedicated to consistently innovating unique and enhanced offerings to our valued customers, with the aim to meet their evolving needs, and ease their financial management necessities. At Bank Nizwa, we recognize the essential role those working in the healthcare and education sectors play in building a better Oman. This bundle is a gesture of appreciation and a meaningful way to support their lifestyles, professional demands, and long-term aspirations. Our aim is to be their trusted partner, offering solutions that align with their values and career aspirations.”

Reflecting Bank Nizwa’s unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, this occupation-specific bundle stands as a testament to the bank’s dedication to understanding the unique needs of professionals in education and healthcare sectors. The bundle empowers customers to take confident, well-informed financial decisions while laying the groundwork for a stable and prosperous future. By offering holistic and Sharia-compliant financial solutions under one offering, Bank Nizwa continues to empower its customers to make confident financial choices and build a secure future.