As part of its continued commitment to empowering women and enhancing their role within the Bank and the broader banking industry, Gulf Bank is carrying on with its monthly Women of Wisdom (WOW) sessions an internal initiative designed specifically for its female employees.These sessions aim to inspire personal growth, strengthen connections, and cultivate leadership among women across the organization.

In the latest session, which drew strong engagement from employees across various departments, renowned coach and consultant Ms. Rehab Al-Tawari led an insightful talk titled “Building Connections: Strengthening the Assets That Matter.” Tailored specifically for early-career female employees, the session offered an engaging and interactive experience, guiding participants through the importance of professional relationships and strategies to nurture key personal assets in the workplace. Drawing from her rich experience in the banking and education sectors, Ms. Al-Tawari sparked meaningful conversations on how to thrive during the early stages of one’s career.

The Women of Wisdom (WOW) initiative provides a supportive platform for women to navigate workplace challenges, find balance between personal and professional life, and boost female representation in leadership roles. It also serves as a space for networking, idea-sharing, and open dialogue around the experiences and challenges women face throughout their careers.

Gulf Bank was one of the first banks in Kuwait to eliminate gender-based disparities in employee benefits, ensuring equal opportunities and treatment for both male and female staff. It also stands among the early signatories of the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) in Kuwait, reflecting its deep-rooted commitment to advancing gender equality in the workplace and beyond.

Introduced in 2017 as one of Gulf Bank’s leading internal initiatives, the Women of Wisdom (WOW) program continues to provide monthly sessions that delve into key topics such as leadership, personal development, and maintaining work-life balance — all with the goal of empowering women and fostering a strong, collaborative network within the Bank.