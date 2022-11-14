Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has been awarded Gold Level Accreditation Status by the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH), during a ceremony at the University. The award is to recognize UDST’s continued performance as a Gold Level Learning Partner for NEBOSH, and was presented to Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Vice President, Academic Affairs at UDST in the presence of Dr. JoAnne Mac Donald, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and several University officials, accompanied by a delegation from the NEBOSH international team led by Damian Hampson, International Business Development Manager.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, UDST’s President, said “Gold Level Accreditation is a demonstration of the University’s commitment to training excellence, and further strengthens our relationship with NEBOSH. We are proud to have reached this status with such a prestigious international organization. UDST offers world-class education programs to graduate students and professionals who will lead Qatar’s economic development and industrial growth. Through effective collaboration and the development of a long-term partnership with NEBOSH, we have successfully brought an impressive number of educational programs to Qatar with the resolve to support, enhance and upskill the country’s workforce and future employees in the crucial area of Occupational Safety and Health. We look forward to a sustained future in this field where we continue to deliver at our best.”

UDST offered its first NEBOSH course in 2013, and is now approved to integrate and deliver at least 15 types of NEBOSH awards and certificates, embedded in the Occupational Health, Safety and Environment (OHSE) undergraduate degree at the University. Certificates and awards include, but not limited to, Health and Safety Management for Construction, International Oil and Gas, Fire Safety, Process Safety Management, Health and Safety Leadership Excellence and Environmental Management.

To achieve qualification as a Gold Level Learning Partner, University of Doha for Science and Technology has shown continuous dedication towards improving learners’ experience, and ‘greatly exceeds’ (NEBOSH) expectations in delivering six learning excellence principles. UDST has been deemed to excel at aligning learner and course expectations, creating an engaging and interactive learning environment, equipping students with accurate and regularly updated course materials, deploying teaching staff who are qualified, engaging and knowledgeable, providing feedback and support and consistently reviewing the delivery of NEBOSH courses through learner feedback.

The award ceremony not only celebrated the achievement of gaining Gold Level Accreditation Status, but participants also took the opportunity to hold focused discussions on deepening the partnership between NEBOSH and UDST, and the latest measures and initiatives being taken to ensure continual improvement in learning program quality at the University.

