Doha, Qatar: In a constant endeavor to fortify ties between academia and industry, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Qatar Postal Service Company have officially announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership is set to usher in a new era of collaboration, focusing on information exchange, workforce expertise development, and joint cultural and community initiatives. The MoU was signed by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST and H.E. Faleh bin Mohamad Al Naemi, Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Postal Service Company in the presence of a high delegation from both entities.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation across various domains, including administrative, technical, and scientific levels. Both entities have committed to leveraging this partnership to enhance the professional development of UDST students and interns through a series of training and teaching programs specifically designed to meet the evolving demands of the job market.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This MoU with Qatar Post is another milestone reflecting our commitment to bring the industry closer to academia and give the chance to our students to deeply understand how they can apply their acquired skills and knowledge. We are pleased in this context to announce a program that will have a significant impact on our cooperation today, which is the logistics and supply management program that we will soon introduce. This program will contribute to the development of specialists in the fields of transportation, contracting, distribution, maintenance, and more. By combining our academic expertise with Qatar Post's industry-leading practices, we are setting a new standard for collaborative success and providing our students with unparalleled educational experiences that extend beyond the classroom.”

H.E. Faleh Al Naimi, Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Postal Service Company, added: "We are glad to partner with UDST. Through this partnership, we aim to nurture the next generation of leaders and innovators, equipping them with the skills necessary to navigate and succeed in an increasingly complex world."

A significant aspect of this collaboration is Qatar Post's commitment to providing professional guidance and trainings to students, alongside offering opportunities that will prepare them for successful careers in their chosen fields. This initiative not only aligns with the national vision to empower the youth but also ensures a seamless transition from academic learning to professional excellence.

Moreover, the MoU places a strong emphasis on organizing common cultural and community events to promote cultural exchange, collaboration, and stronger community bonds. These events aim to enrich the educational experience by exposing students to diverse perspectives and fostering a spirit of inclusivity and mutual respect.

In their pursuit of excellence, both UDST and Qatar Post have also agreed to collaborate on consultancy projects and sustainable solutions to address modern challenges, showcasing a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

