Launch signifies a pivotal advancement in decentralized blockchain infrastructure, tackling long-standing issues with Layer 2 interoperability, security, and economic cohesion

UAE, Dubai - Units Network, a leading blockchain ecosystem built on the Waves protocol, has officially announced the launch of its fully trustless bridging solution. This solution directly addresses critical fragmentation issues currently faced by Ethereum’s expanding Layer-2 (L2) ecosystem and blockchain interoperability.

With Ethereum Layer-2 networks increasing rapidly, the market now includes over 100 distinct Layer-2 blockchains. This rapid proliferation has led to severe ecosystem fragmentation. Assets and decentralized applications (dApps) remain largely isolated, complicating asset transfers and inhibiting seamless interaction between networks.

These centralized bridges have repeatedly proven to be significant security liabilities, with industry reports indicating $2.87 billion in asset losses through bridge exploits as of early 2025. Additionally, economic misalignment, popularly termed “vampire attacks,” where L-2 solutions disproportionately benefit from Ethereum’s base-layer security and liquidity without contributing value back to the base layer, creating unsustainable economic imbalances within the ecosystem.

Units.Network’s launch of the fully trustless bridge introduces a pioneering architecture known as “extended consensus,” directly tackling the underlying causes of L2 fragmentation. This innovation ensures interoperability by unifying security and consensus mechanisms across the base Waves blockchain and connected Layer-2s. Unlike existing solutions, Units’ trustless bridge removes reliance on vulnerable centralized gateways, instead leveraging a decentralized network of validators already securing the Waves base layer.

This unification of consensus ensures true decentralization and allows tokens to move securely across layers without centralized gateways. Practically, token transfers between Layers 1 and 2 now occur seamlessly, using identical security standards and validation processes as single-layer transactions. The trustless bridge thus eliminates fragmentation, significantly reducing interoperability friction and providing a secure, and unified blockchain environment.

"The launch of our fully trustless bridging solution is more than an incremental improvement; it’s a structural change essential for blockchain’s next phase," said Sasha Ivanov, founder of Units.Network and Waves. "Our goal is ensuring security never comes at the cost of decentralization."

The economic incentives within Units.Network are specifically structured to solve the longstanding issue of Layer-2 solutions extracting security and liquidity from their base layer without reciprocation, commonly known as “vampire attacks.” By requiring Layer-2 platforms to stake the base-layer token, Units creates aligned incentives that reinforce and increase the overall economic value of the foundational blockchain. This not only enhances security but ensures mutual benefit between the base layer and its Layer-2s, establishing a sustainably interconnected ecosystem.

Units.Network’s bridging solution thus represents a critical milestone toward blockchain maturity, removing current barriers for mass adoption, decentralized finance scalability, and multi-chain decentralized application development.

About Units.Network:

Units.Network is an innovative blockchain ecosystem built on the proven Waves protocol, dedicated to solving core challenges around blockchain scalability, decentralization, and interoperability. Leveraging advanced technologies such as native re-staking, modular blockchain architecture, and omnichain interoperability, Units.Network provides developers and enterprises with robust tools to launch secure, decentralized, and interconnected blockchain solutions. For more information, visit www.units.network.

About Waves:

Founded in 2016 by blockchain visionary Sasha Ivanov, Waves is an established proof-of-stake blockchain platform known for early milestones including a 30,000 BTC crowdfund and achieving a $1.7 billion market cap by 2017. Waves pioneered the Ride smart contract language, advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and sustainable blockchain technologies, driving global adoption across finance, identity, and gaming. For more information, visit www.waves.tech.