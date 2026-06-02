Dubai, UAE: Union Coop’s Silicon Oasis, Al Khawaneej, Al Nahda, and Motor City branches have been awarded the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification, in recognition of the effectiveness of their Food Safety Management System and its compliance with internationally recognized standards.

The certification reflects Union Coop’s commitment to implementing the highest food safety standards and preventive measures to ensure the quality and safety of food products throughout the stages of handling, storage, and display. It also highlights the cooperative’s focus on operational excellence and enhancing consumer confidence.

The HACCP certification confirms the successful implementation of a comprehensive food safety management framework based on identifying, monitoring, and controlling potential hazards in line with global best practices, ensuring the availability of safe and high-quality food products for shoppers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said: “Obtaining the HACCP certification for our branches marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen food safety practices and enhance service quality.”

“We remain committed to adopting internationally recognized standards across food handling, storage, and distribution processes to provide a safe and reliable shopping experience for our customers.”

“We will continue investing in the development of quality and food safety systems while adopting best operational practices that support our vision of achieving the highest levels of excellence and sustainability in the retail sector,” added Al Hashemi.

This achievement forms part of Union Coop’s strategy to promote a culture of quality and adherence to international standards across all its operations, further reinforcing its position as one of the UAE’s leading retail organizations.