Abu Dhabi – In a groundbreaking collaboration designed to transform STEM education in the UAE, UNICEF, A2RL and Drone Champions League (DCL) have completed the A2RL X DCL Drone STEM Program in Abu Dhabi. The initiative was aimed at empowering 100 young minds by providing hands-on training in drone technology, data analytics, and real-world innovation - critical skills needed to thrive in an increasingly tech-driven world. The program ran all through February 2025, equipping students with cutting-edge STEM skills, preparing them for future-ready careers in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Immersive STEM Learning: Bridging Theory with Practical Application

Since the beginning of 2025, the A2RL X DCL Drone STEM Program has engaged students at four ACTVET (Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training) schools across the UAE – ATS Baniyas Abu Dhabi, ATS Dubai, ATS Ajman, and ATS Al Aqabia Al-Ain. Over seven weeks, students participated in a comprehensive 17-module curriculum, blending 12 theory-based sessions with five hands-on build-and-fly workshops. This combined approach designed to teach both theoretical and practical skills, also offers students the opportunity to obtain an optional TOP Level 1 Certification - providing foundational drone operation knowledge, while the broader program serves as a steppingstone towards professional pathways in drone engineering, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Why This Program Matters: Addressing Industry Demand

The global drone industry is projected to reach $208.38 billion by 2032, expecting to grow by 25% annually. As drone applications expand into logistics, agriculture, and smart mobility, the need for specialized skills continues to rise.

Despite this growth, there is a critical shortage for STEM talent worldwide. The World Economic Forum estimates that 85 million jobs could go unfilled by 2030 while 97 million new roles emerge, placing a premium on skills such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analysis

By equipping students with technical and analytical skills, the A2RL X DCL Drone STEM Program directly addresses these workforce gaps, ensuring participants are prepared to lead the next wave of innovation in the region and beyond.

Collaborative Vision: Merging Global Expertise with Local Talent

UNICEF, A2RL, Drone Champions League (DCL), and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University have adapted the renowned African Drone and Data Academy (ADDA) curriculum to meet the needs of students in the UAE. ADDA - with campuses in Malawi, and Ethiopia - has been training over 1000 African youth in how to build and pilot drones, and how to use them as tools to improve e.g. food security or medical delivery. In the UAE, ADDA instructors delivered a specialized STEM program and challenge, inspiring young minds to engage with cutting-edge technology. This initiative aligns with ASPIRE’s commitment to nurturing world-class expertise in AI and robotics as A2RL's parent company.

As part of this collaboration, plans are underway to establish a DCL Africa Team that will join the Drone Champions League. This initiative aims to provide Africa's top talent with a platform to compete at the highest level, while also paving the way for future generations of pilots.

Unified Vision: Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators

"This initiative is an important step in our mission to empower youth with the 21st century skills needed to excel in the digital economy," stated UNICEF representative Michael Scheibenreif. "By adapting a proven curriculum and combining our strengths with A2RL and DCL, we are not only delivering cutting-edge drone technology training but also paving the way for global partnerships that will benefit communities far beyond the UAE. Our ADDA graduates are typically using drones and drone captured data to improve precision agriculture, disaster response, or last miles delivery of medicine"

STEM Program Manager at ASPIRE, Amal Al Marri added, "At A2RL, we are committed to cultivating homegrown talent and building a strong foundation for the UAE’s technological future. Through our collaboration with UNICEF and DCL, we are bridging global expertise with local ambition, offering Emirati students hands-on experience in STEM. By guiding them through the processes of building and piloting autonomous systems, we are equipping the next generation with the critical skills and confidence needed to propel the UAE’s innovation agenda forward."

Likewise, Markus Stampfer, Executive Chairman of DCL, emphasized, "Our extensive experience in drone technology positions us uniquely to drive this initiative forward. This partnership is a commitment to our shared vision of blending technical excellence with social impact, ultimately creating a new generation of innovators."

About the Partners

Drone Champions League (DCL)

The Drone Champions League is the global number one drone racing community and the leading mixed-reality drone sports league that combines virtual and physical drone racing. Our core is engaging Gen Z and Alpha. We bring together the best drone pilots in the world and recreate the most breathtaking locations all over the planet. Our Digital Twin technology brings 3D environments to life with stunning detail, merging digital and real worlds. Our global racing league delivers a unique blend of on-site, virtual, and hybrid drone racing experiences with an immersive and unmatched way to engage.

About A2RL

The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) is a pioneering new competition that combines the push for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation with intense on-track action. Each year, engineers, programmers, and scientists will come together to develop leading-edge driving AI, ready to compete in a series of challenges and claim their stake in a multi-million-dollar prize pool. Organized by ASPIRE, the innovation acceleration arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology and Research Council, A2RL aims to accelerate the global development of autonomous systems and technologies. It is also intended to help make Abu Dhabi a global R&D hub for autonomous vehicle technology while also inspiring the next generation of STEM talent.

UNICEF

UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of every child, everywhere, especially the most disadvantaged children and in the toughest places to reach. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive, and fulfil their potential.

The African Drone and Data Academy (ADDA)

ADDA aims to be a center of excellence that will equip African youth with necessary 21st-century skills while strengthening the drone ecosystem for more effective humanitarian and development response.

The ADDA course, developed by the Virginia Tech(USA) partnering with Malawi University of Science and Technology (Malawi) as its local partner , combines theoretical and practical methodologies in making, testing and flying drones. The curriculum allows young people to learn how to construct and pilot drones, to integrate them into a supply chain system and to analyze drone data. It follows UNICEF’s ‘ Drones and Data for Good’ vision, focusing on the potential of technology to positively impact the youth.