Amman, Jordan: Umniah’s Cyber Security Academy recently held a training course for students from a number of local universities, a move that is in line with its efforts to advance the skills of Jordan’s youth. The course, which saw the participation of 25 students from Princess Sumaya University for Technology, the Jordan University of Science and Technology and Al-Hussein Technical University, was held at The Tank, Umniah’s business incubator.

Umniah’s Information Security Supervisor Rawan Masalha ran the training course, which covered a spectrum of cyber security topics, including the main terms and concepts, the scope of work for cyber security, as well as the risks of potential and expected threats to both companies and global economies. At the end of the course, a graduation ceremony was held during which all participants were presented with training certificates.

During the course, Umniah Director of Quality, Business Continuity and Information Security, Eng. Amjad Frouqa emphasized on the importance of such trainings in raising awareness about the threats posed by cyber-attacks, which have grown exponentially with the advances in technology. According to Frouqa, this is the fifth course held by the academy for university students, offering them the skills and training necessary to successfully enter the labor market.

Frouqa went on to highlight Umniah's critical role in raising awareness about the dangers of cyber threats. He added that Umniah leads Jordan’s telecommunications companies in cyber security, having established the first specialized center for cyber security management using artificial intelligence – the Intelligent Security Operation Center - iSOC.

Students who participated in the training course highly praised Umniah’s work in the field as well as its Cyber Security Academy, which have armed them with the needed knowledge and skills needed to work in the field. With this information, according to the students, they are now able to harness their skills in order to address the dangers of cyber threats on companies and global economies.

In 2019, Umniah established an academy specialized in cyber security as part of its continued efforts to advance and develop the skills of university students and fresh graduates, allowing them to successfully compete in the job market through specialized training courses and lectures by experts and specialists in the field.

