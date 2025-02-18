MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia – Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction (“Umm Al Qura”, the “Company” or the “Issuer”), the owner, developer and operator of MASAR Destination (“the Project” or “MASAR”) – one of the largest redevelopment projects in Makkah, today announces it has issued a supplementary prospectus and signed a binding investment undertaking agreement for its Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or “the Offering”) with Takatuf Holding Group Company (“Cornerstone Investor” or “Major Investor”), a limited liability company wholly owned by Abdullah Sulaiman Al Rajhi Holding Company (“ASAQ”).

The Cornerstone Investor has committed to a subscription of 8,875,740 Offer Shares, representing 6.8% of the offer shares (“Cornerstone Investor Shares”). The Cornerstone Commitment represents approximately 0.62% of the Company’s share capital after the Offering.

Yasser Abdulaziz Abu Ateek, CEO of Umm Al Qura commented on the occasion, “We are pleased to welcome Takatuf Holding Group Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abdullah Sulaiman Al Rajhi Holding Company, as a cornerstone investor for our IPO. This step reaffirms the attractiveness of the investment opportunities Umm Al Qura offers and its ability to attract investors. It also reflects Takatuf’s confidence in the company’s business model and growth strategy. We are delighted to collaborate with such a distinguished partner to create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

The price range for the Offering was announced earlier and set between SAR 14 – 15 per share (the “Price Range”). This implies an offering size between SAR 1,831,005,988 (USD 488,268,263) and SAR 1,961,792,130 (USD 523,144,568) reflecting a total market capitalization at listing between SAR 20,141,065,854 (USD 5,370,950,894) and SAR 21,579,713,415 (USD 5,754,590,244). The institutional book building period commenced on 16 February 2025G and ends on 20 February 2025G. The final Offering Price will be determined at the end of the book-building process.

It is also worth noting that the supplementary prospectus included amendments to the information contained in the preliminary prospectus to reflect material developments and clarify some of the information included in the preliminary prospectus.

For more information about the IPO and the supplementary prospectus, visit the Company’s IPO website: ipo.ummalqura.com.sa/en.

CORNERSTONE INVESTOR

Takatuf Holding Group Company was established in 1433H and is a limited liability company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Abdullah Sulaiman Al Rajhi Holding Company. The company specializes in financial investments and the development of large-scale, multi-use projects in the Kingdom through its subsidiaries. Takatuf Holding Group is a key investor in the Saudi markets.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE OFFERING

The CMA and Saudi Exchange approvals have been obtained for the Offering and listing as outlined below.

The Company’s substantial shareholders and shareholders acting in concert will be subject to a lock-up period of 6 months, which will begin from commencement of trading of the shares on the Saudi Exchange.

The shares will be listed and traded on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the completion of the IPO and listing formalities with the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

The Price Range of the Offering has been set between SAR 14 and SAR 15 per share.

and SAR per share. The final price of the Offer Shares will be determined following completion of the book-building process, and prior to commencement of the subscription period for Individual Investors.

The Offering shall be restricted to the two following groups of investors: Tranche (A): Participating Parties: This tranche comprises investors eligible to participate in the book building process in accordance with the Instructions for Book Building Process and Allocation Method in Initial Public Offerings, as issued by the Capital Market Authority, including investment funds, companies. These parties include investment funds, qualified foreign companies and institutions, GCC corporate investors and other foreign investors under swap agreements (said investors shall be collectively referred to as the “ Participating Parties ” and each as a “ Participating Party ”). The number of Offer Shares to be provisionally allocated to the Participating Parties effectively participating in the book building process is 130,786,142 Offer Shares, representing 100% of the Offer Shares, including eight million, eight hundred and seventy-five thousand, seven hundred and forty (8,875,740) Offer Shares, representing the Major Investor's Shares, which will be allocated to the Major Investor. In the event there is sufficient demand by Individual Investors (as defined under Tranche (B) below), the Lead Manager, in coordination with the Company, shall have the right to reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Participating Parties to a minimum of 117,707,528 Offer Shares, representing 90% of the Offer Shares, provided that this reduction shall not apply to the Major Investor and that the final allocation to the Major Investor shall be eight million, eight hundred and seventy-five thousand, seven hundred and forty (8,875,740) Offer Shares in all cases. Accordingly, one hundred and eight million, eight hundred and thirty-one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-eight (108,831,788) Offer Shares will be allocated to the Participating Parties, other than the Offer Shares allocated to the Substantial Shareholders and Individual Subscribers. The Financial Advisors, in coordination with the Company, shall determine the number and percentage of Offer Shares to be allocated to the Participating Parties using the discretionary allocation mechanism. It is possible that certain Participating Parties will not be allocated any Offer Shares, as deemed appropriate by the Company and the Financial Advisors.



Tranche (B): Individual Investors: This tranche includes Saudi natural persons, including any Saudi female divorcee or widow with minor children from a marriage to a non-Saudi individual, who is entitled to subscribe for her own benefit in the names of her minor children, provided that she proves that she is a divorcee or widow and the mother of her minor children, any non-Saudi natural person who is resident in the Kingdom, or GCC nationals, in each case, who have an investment account and an active portfolio with one of the Receiving Agents and are entitled to open an investment account with a Capital Market Institution (collectively, the " Individual Investors ", and each an " Individual Investor "). A maximum of 13,078,614 Offer Shares, representing 10% of the Offer Shares, shall be allocated to Individual Investors. In the event that the Individual Investors do not subscribe in full for the Offer Shares allocated to them, the Joint Financial Advisors may reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Individual Investors in proportion to the number of Offer Shares subscribed for thereby.



The Law of Real Estate Ownership and Investment by Non-Saudis promulgated by Royal Decree No. M/15 dated 17/04/1421H (corresponding to 19/07/2000G) (hereinafter referred to as the “ Law of Real Estate Ownership and Investment by Non-Saudis ”) prohibits non-Saudi from acquiring ownership, easement or usufruct over real property located within the boundaries of the cities of Makkah and Madinah. This includes natural persons who are not nationals of Saudi Arabia, non-Saudi companies and Saudi companies that he establishes, participates in establishing, or owns shares in, any natural or legal person who does not hold Saudi nationality with some limited exceptions. However, under the special controls excluding the companies listed in the Saudi Stock Exchange, the phrase (non-Saudi) has the meaning as per the The Law of Real Estate Ownership and Investment by Non-Saudis issued by the Authority on 27/07/1446H (corresponding to 27/01/2025G). It allows foreigners to invest in Saudi companies listed in the Saudi Stock Exchange that own properties within the boundaries of the cities of Makkah and Madinah , provided that: (i) the foreign strategic investor does not own shares in the Listed Company and (ii) at all times does not exceed 49% of the shares of the Listed Company, which are not jointly owned by persons of natural and legal capacity. Accordingly, the foreign strategic investor is excluded from the investors targeted for the Offering, and the ownership of natural and legal persons who do not collectively hold Saudi citizenship shall not exceed 49% of the Company’s shares at all times.



The Company has appointed Albilad Capital, GIB Capital and AlRajhi Capital as Joint Financial Advisors (“ JFAs ”).

”). Albilad Capital, GIB Capital, AlRajhi Capital and Alinma Investment have been appointed as Joint Bookrunners (“ JBRs ”).

”). Albilad Capital, GIB Capital, AlRajhi Capital and Alinma Investment have been appointed as Co-underwriters.

Lazard Saudi Arabia has been appointed as Advisor to the Company.

Individual Investors wishing to subscribe to the Offer Shares must submit their subscription requests electronically through the websites and platforms of the Receiving Agents that provide this service to subscribers, or through any other means provided by the Receiving Agents through which the Individual Investors will be able to subscribe to the Company's shares during the Offering Period.

