Four months after its launch in Dubai, Ultron Foundation, the fastest growing layer-1 blockchain company, amplifies its popularity by sponsoring the biggest blockchain summit and joining trusted Blockchain Leaders around the world. The 2022 Future Blockchain Summit is organized by Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), a government agency in Dubai dedicated to virtual assets, from October 10-13, 2022.



The company will be represented by Ultron CEO, Shukhrat Shadibekov, a global thought leader with years of experience in web and blockchain development. He will open the Ultron Exhibit and meet the Ultronauts during the summit.



“We highly respect the people behind the Future Blockchain Summit. It is a brilliant idea to gather Blockchain companies and give them a venue where they can explore and share innovations (to fellow experts and enthusiasts) in the ever-evolving tech industry. And to be included here, as the fastest growing layer-1 blockchain company is an honor for Ultron Foundation.” – Shukhrat Shadibekov, CEO at Ultron Foundation Along with Shukhrat, are Ultron CTO Alex Topal, and Ultron Chief Marketing Officer Jacob Kappus. They will also be joined by Ultron NFT & Metaverse Advisor Lennard Arand. He is also the CEO & Founder of Devla, the most sought metaverse company in the world. Lennard is one of the guest speakers at the conference, presenting the latest developments in the upcoming NFT and Metaverse projects and the utility of Ultron’s blockchain system.



Ultron x Devla and the Metaverse Project

The two big names in the blockchain development world have collaborated to level up the experience of Metaverse. The Ultron Football Metaverse project with Devla will be launched in the coming months. It will allow the players to play, strategize, and earn passive rewards. The features and the structure of the game give much anticipation from ULX users and metaverse enthusiasts.

Ivana Tattoo Art NFT Collaboration with Ultron Foundation

Aside from the gameFi project, Ultron is also set to launch a one-of-a-kind NFT collection with world-famous tattoo artist Ivana Belakova aka Ivana Tattoo Art, in Dubai. The tattoo artist to celebrities like Chris Brown, Rita Ora, Lil Wayne, etc., has been particular with whom she can trust her precious work of art because she considers them the joy in her life and one of the best things that have ever happened to her. Numerous blockchain companies courted her to digitize her tattoo art and create an NFT collection with them. However, she did not feel like it, as she only considered people with whom she could connect.



In an interview uploaded on her YouTube channel, she stated that Ultron is unique, like her art. She sat down with the Ultron team and felt she could trust her art with the company. The level of professionalism and having the best people working behind Ultron Foundation made her say YES to the NFT collaboration.

A Lifestyle NFT Collection

Ivana Tattoo Art NFT collection is not just an NFT asset. Ultron and Cosmic Wire curated a lifestyle-based experience that comes with each NFT piece. It is a digital key to wonders that will make you wander and celebrate life with Ivana Tattoo Art around the world. NFT holders will also engage in a community of NFT enthusiasts and join a luxurious annual yacht party with Ivana Tattoo Art and the rest of the NFT VIPs.

To promote the NFT Collection, Ultron Foundation will bring Ivana Tattoo Art to the US, Europe, and the Middle East. There will be a series of events where NFT pass holders will receive one-of-a-kind merchandise and a chance to win a tattoo session with Ivana.



The project will be pre-launched on October 14, 2022, at Ultron’s Grand Closing Celebration in a private and invite-only yacht party attended by distinguished guests from the media and NFT space, executives, celebrities, and the one and only, Ivana Tattoo Art, in Dubai.



“The Future Blockchain Summit is the right venue to showcase Ultron’s projects. This event is attended by more than 100,000 crypto enthusiasts worldwide, and we get to meet other experts from different blockchain companies. The huge acceptance from the Dubai government is one of the reasons why we are pre-launching the Ivana Tattoo Art NFT in Dubai – Ultron’s home.” – Jacob Kappus, CMO at Ultron Foundation

More and more people are interested in Ultron Foundation and the projects they are working on. To reach more people, especially crypto enthusiasts, the Ultron Foundation Exhibit will showcase Ultron’s layer-1 blockchain system and the ecosystem it is building, during the Future Blockchain Summit at Dubai World Trade Center. Get your tickets here.