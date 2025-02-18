MCL38 Celebration Edition Artura and 750S mark McLaren winning its ninth Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship

Just nine Artura and nine 750S MCL38 Celebration Edition cars globally

Bespoke exterior livery echoes McLaren Formula 1 colours of signature Papaya Orange and Anthracite, with branding of Champions’ Laurel and Nine-Star logos

Both models feature Visual Carbon Fibre Sill Covers personally signed by drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

‘MCL38’ dedication plaque on each car incorporates a piece of carbon fibre bodywork from 2024 MCL38 Formula 1 car

Eighteen McLaren customers will have the opportunity to be a part of the brand’s commemorations of winning the 2024 Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship, following confirmation that a very limited production run of MCL38 Celebration Edition supercars are to be built. Just nine Celebration Edition Arturas and the same number of 750S will be offered for sale, the number of each chosen to mark McLaren’s ninth Constructors’ Championship victory.

McLaren won the 2024 Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship at the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having led the standings since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September. Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri accrued a combined eight pole positions and six Grand Prix victories with the McLaren MCL38 on their way to the team’s first such success since 1998.

The ultra-exclusive Celebration Edition cars are named in honour of the MCL38 2024 World Constructors’ Championship-winning Formula 1 car. Both models feature a bespoke livery curated by McLaren Special Operations, reflecting the Papaya Orange and Anthracite colourways that distinguish McLaren within the motorsport world and incorporating the chevron colour transition that has become synonymous with the brand. A Champions’ Laurel and ‘Nine-Star’ logo are proudly displayed, alongside additional orange accents including a bonnet stripe that features a Champions’ Laurel and brake calipers.

“The relentless pursuit of excellence is intrinsic to the McLaren mindset and in 2024 we demonstrated this with incredible success on both the track and the road. The achievements of Zak Brown, Andrea Stella, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and the entire McLaren Racing team in winning the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship are beyond inspirational – and what better way to mark this than with an ultra-exclusive Celebration Edition of our award-winning Artura and 750S. Just nine examples of the Artura and nine of the 750S MCL38 Celebration Edition cars will be produced, each proudly commemorating McLaren’s most recent championship victory as well as delivering the exhilarating and unbeatable driving experience inherent in our world-class supercars.”

Michael Leiters, CEO, McLaren Automotive

The interior of the MCL38 Celebration Edition is equally striking, with the Visual Carbon Fibre Extended Sill Cover on the driver’s side personally signed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Champions’ Laurel on the seat headrest section. Each example of the nine Artura and nine 750S MCL38 Celebration Edition carries a bespoke and rare souvenir – an MCL38 dedication plaque incorporating a genuine section of carbon fibre bodywork from an MCL38 Formula 1 car. An additional bespoke track record plaque, located in the bonnet storage area, lists the pole positions, race wins and fastest laps recorded by the MCL38 Formula 1 car during the victorious 2024 season.

The unique features include:

McLaren Artura MCL38 Celebration Edition

Bespoke painted livery

Visual Carbon Fibre Extended Sill Cover signed by Lando and Oscar and MCL38 Formula 1 car line graphic

Dedication plaque incorporating MCL38 Formula 1 car bodywork

Champions’ Laurel on headrest

Bespoke track record plaque

Papaya 12 o’clock steering wheel marker

McLaren 750S MCL38 Celebration Edition

Bespoke painted livery

Visual Carbon Fibre Extended Sill Cover signed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with MCL38 Formula 1 car line graphic

Dedication plaque incorporating MCL38 Formula 1 car bodywork

Champions’ Laurel on headrest

Bespoke track record plaque

Visual carbon fibre steering wheel with papaya 12 o’clock steering wheel marker and papaya accent on the clasp

Papaya mirror stripe

Papaya stripe on the leading edge of the front splitter

Like the MCL38 Formula 1 car, both the Artura and 750S have been decorated with awards in 2024* and owners of the Celebration Editions will be able to experience the astonishing performance of a McLaren supercar, whether it is the Artura’s 3-litre V6 hybrid powertrain or the 750S’s 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Both models feature McLaren’s signature carbon fibre monocoque chassis and supreme aerodynamics, with the 750S also equipped with an active rear wing and Proactive Chassis Control III suspension system.

* Recognition for McLaren 750S and 750S Spider

Performance Car of the Year - Top Gear

Car of the Year - GT Spirit

La Sportive de l'année - Motor Sport

Performance Car of the Year - CarBuzz

Car of the Year - Robb Report

ICE Car of the Year - Auto Focus

Car of the Year - The London Economic

Recognition for McLaren Artura and Artura Spider

Britain’s Best Driver’s Car - Autocar

Sports Car of the Year - Sunday Times

Sports Car Superstar - Auto Express

Best Hybrid Car Design - CarDesign.es

Platinum Award – T3

-Ends-

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging over 60 years of history in authentic, racing performance, McLaren has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.

The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same campus as MTC in Woking.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis technology into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the legendary McLaren F1 road car. Built around a carbon fibre chassis, it established McLaren’s supercar DNA, realised for the 21st century in 2011 with the introduction of the McLaren 12C – McLaren Automotive’s first production car.

McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™, in 2013. Launching the Ultimate Series of vehicles, P1™ was followed by the McLaren Senna in 2018 and its track-only GTR derivative followed a year later. 2019 also saw the introduction of the Speedtail hybrid hyper-GT and at the end of the year the open-cockpit Elva roadster – the lightest McLaren road car ever – was announced.

McLaren’s LT models represent the ultimate expression of track performance in series production supercars. Limited in volume, they are distinguished by a name coming from the ‘Longtail’ version of the F1 GTR, which first raced in 1997. The LT designation was incorporated into McLaren Automotive nomenclature in 2015 with the arrival of the 675LT coupe and 675LT Spider. In 2018, the McLaren LT portfolio grew with the announcement of the 600LT, and in 2020 and 2021 respectively the 765LT coupe and 765LT Spider were introduced.

Also in 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura. The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

2022 saw McLaren announce the Solus GT, a single-seat, closed-cockpit track car which brought to life a futuristic concept that was originally created for virtual gaming.

In 2023, McLaren unveiled its lightest and most powerful series-production supercar, the 750S – a thorough development of the award-winning 720S supercar. McLaren also introduced the new GTS, replacing the McLaren GT.

The McLaren Artura Spider was revealed in early 2024 as the brand’s first high-performance hybrid convertible. Its introduction was part of a major model year uplift for the Artura nameplate, and meant McLaren’s series-production line-up of GTS, new Artura and 750S had been introduced within 12 months of each other.

A new chapter in the McLaren ‘1’ car story was announced in October 2024, with the reveal of the McLaren W1 supercar. A clear successor to the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1TM, the W1 is the manifestation of McLaren’s World Championship mindset, with epic power and performance and new heights of dynamic and aerodynamic excellence.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Dynisma, Gulf, Pirelli, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in high-performance supercar production and elite motorsports.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars and races them in global series, including the World Endurance Championship; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in six racing series.

The team competes in FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the ABB FIA Formula E World, the Extreme E Championship as the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix, and the F1 Sim Racing Championship.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

