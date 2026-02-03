Dubai, UAE: Udrive, the UAE’s leading car-sharing platform, has signed a strategic partnership with AGMC, the official importer of MINI in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, to introduce MINI vehicles to Udrive’s shared mobility fleet in the UAE. The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Udrive and AGMC and brings the MINI brand — the iconic British-heritage premium automotive brand within the BMW Group, renowned for its distinctive design and engaging driving experience — into the car-sharing space, supporting a shared ambition to expand access to premium urban mobility solutions across the country.

The partnership will see a total of 100 MINI vehicles progressively introduced to the Udrive platform, with an initial fleet already available to customers across the UAE. The lineup will include MINI Convertibles, bringing the experience of open-top driving into the car-sharing space, alongside other MINI models well-suited to urban mobility and everyday city use. Through the Udrive platform, customers benefit from an all-inclusive car-sharing experience, with fuel and parking covered as part of the service.

By expanding flexible access to premium mobility, the partnership supports the UAE’s broader ambitions for smarter, more connected cities, in line with the vision outlined in the Dubai Master Urban Plan 2040. The collaboration reflects a growing shift toward agile, shared and experience-led mobility solutions, complementing evolving urban lifestyles and mobility needs.

Hasib Khan, Founder and CEO of Udrive, said: "At Udrive, innovation is about giving customers real choice and flexibility. Our platform is designed to adapt to how people live, whether that means enjoying a convertible over the weekend or choosing a practical vehicle during the week. Partnering with AGMC MINI allows us to bring distinctive premium vehicles to more customers and support the UAE’s vision for flexible and efficient urban mobility.”

Ziad Boghdady, Head of AGMC MINI, said: “Our collaboration with Udrive introduces a new way for customers to experience the MINI brand. Integrating MINI models into a car-sharing platform reflects changing preferences in the UAE, where access and flexibility are increasingly valued alongside design and performance, complementing MINI’s distinctive design and engaging driving experience. The partnership demonstrates AGMC MINI’s commitment to supporting modern mobility solutions that fit the needs of today’s urban lifestyles.”

Through the MoU, users will gain access to a range of MINI models via the Udrive platform, including Cooper S and John Cooper Works variants, as well as MINI Convertibles. Introducing convertibles into the car-sharing space expands the scope of shared mobility experiences, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy open-top driving on a flexible, on-demand basis.

Udrive enables customers to locate, book, and unlock vehicles through its mobile app, with flexible by-the-minute or by-the-day rentals. The service includes free fuel, free parking, and no deposit, removing common barriers associated with traditional car rentals. Udrive now operates a fleet of 2,000+ cars and has completed over three million rentals to date. In 2025 alone, the platform recorded over 554,000 trips and more than 45 million kilometres driven, reflecting growing demand for flexible mobility across the UAE.

Udrive continues to differentiate itself through exclusive partnerships, first-to-market initiatives, and value-led offerings that expand customer choice. Promoting car sharing as an alternative to private car ownership helps optimise vehicle usage, reduce congestion, and lower the overall environmental footprint by encouraging shared access over individual ownership.

Customers can access the new MINI Family fleet by downloading the Udrive app, with further details available at www.udrive.ae.

About Udrive

Udrive is the UAE’s car-sharing platform, offering app-based, self-drive vehicle access across major cities. Designed for flexibility and ease, Udrive enables residents and visitors to rent cars by the minute or by the day, with no paperwork, no deposit, and inclusive benefits such as free fuel and parking. Since its launch, Udrive has played a key role in advancing shared mobility and reducing reliance on private car ownership in the UAE.