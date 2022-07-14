Dubai – UBS, the world's largest truly global wealth manager, has won Best Bank for Wealth Management in the Middle East at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence for the third year. Established in 1992, the Euromoney Awards recognize the world's leading financial institutions for their achievements, innovations, and performance.

Over the last 12 months, UBS has expanded its regional footprint in the Middle East. Following new office openings in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Doha, Qatar, the Swiss wealth manager has also launched a dedicated team for corporate finance transactions in Dubai. The bank has also set the foundations of a new Business Solutions Hub in Qatar, providing standardization of operations in areas like IT, HR or Operations, as part of a partnership with the Qatar Investment Promotion Agency.

“With a regional presence of more than 60 years, winning the Best Bank for Wealth Management for the third year in a row, is truly an honour and confirms how committed we are to our operations in the Middle East. Characterized by high levels of customer satisfaction, a focus on investments with a positive impact on people and the planet, and continued innovation, 2021 was a strong year for our regional team," said Ali Janoudi, Head of Wealth Management Middle East and Africa at UBS.

With over 300 team members worldwide dedicated to the Middle East, the company has maintained sustainable growth in the region – particularly in Dubai, where UBS continues to double assets under management every two to three years.

“We bring together the best talent, scale and resources and are the only wealth manager in the industry that provides a fully-fledged integrated model of wealth management, investment banking, and asset management, which provides our clients with access to our full range of leading products and capabilities," added Mr. Janoudi.

Outside of its core business, UBS is a long-standing partner of The Saudi Art Council, a group of local art patrons with a vision of making art and culture available to all. Their main contemporary art platform – 21,39 Jeddah Arts – has been a steppingstone for many Saudi and Arab artists.

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centred on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank.

UBS is present in all major financial centres worldwide. It has offices in 50 markets, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world.

