Dubai, UAE – UAEV, a joint venture between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE), today unveiled a pioneering initiative to accelerate the UAE's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure through a new strategic partnership. The company has signed an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) to install and operate EV charging stations across the emirate, supporting the nation's drive towards achieving its Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

The agreement, signed by Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, Board Member of UAEV, and H.E. Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, underscores both entities' commitment to sustainable mobility and reducing carbon emissions.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali stated: "We are fully committed to supporting the UAE's Net Zero Strategy and advancing sustainable mobility through a diverse range of projects and initiatives that target key sectors across the UAE."

He further emphasised, "Our collaboration with RAKTA is set to significantly reduce emissions from the transportation sector, drive economic growth and safeguard the environment, while reinforcing the UAE's global leadership in sustainable mobility."

Eng. Al Ali highlighted that the agreement would accelerate the adoption of EVs by developing advanced, accessible infrastructure to meet rising demand. This initiative empowers customers to embrace environmentally responsible choices, encouraging the use of eco-friendly technologies and raising awareness, ultimately fostering a culture that benefits society as a whole.

On his part, H.E Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, stated: 'We at Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority are committed to enhancing cooperation with our strategic partners to advance national efforts aimed at achieving the UAE’s Climate Neutrality Strategy by 2050. Our agreement with the UAEV is an important step toward achieving this goal, as we work together to promote the transition to sustainable transportation, which supports the implementation of RAKTA’s Green Mobility Strategy 2023-2040.

He added: 'This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing the best services to our clients by offering accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure for all segments of the community, covering various geographical areas in the emirate. This will enhance the use of sustainable transportation, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, and support efforts to reduce carbon emissions, positively impacting the environment and contributing to building a more sustainable future for the coming generations, thus achieving the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.'

"The agreement outlines the installation of tailored charging stations in strategically chosen locations across Ras Al Khaimah. UAEV will oversee all aspects of the project, from installation and maintenance to providing the necessary technology for data management. The authority will facilitate site access and utilise existing infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity.

UAEV is a national company with a mission to provide fast and advanced infrastructure for electric vehicles across the UAE. The company represents the first nationwide EV charging network, fully owned by the Government of the United Arab Emirates.