Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024: A Gateway to Over 1,000 Job Opportunities for Emiratis

UAE Government Sets Bold Emiratisation Goals: Over One Million Nationals to Join Workforce by 2030!

Paving the Way for Unprecedented Opportunities: Over 115,000 Emiratis Currently Employed in the Private Sector!

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, unveiled the 18th edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, the premier event dedicated to Emiratisation in the UAE. The event is being held in partnership with Sandooq Al Watan and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, and will be open to the public till November 21st at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This free-to-attend event for Emirati nationals will feature over 1,000 job openings, more than 40 insightful talks, and a variety of training programs designed to equip participants with the skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

The UAE’s accelerating Emiratisation drive

The UAE Government is committed to Emiratisation, aiming for over 1 million UAE Nationals to join the workforce by 2030, according to the “Occupations & Careers Handbook for UAE Nationals”, issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. Recent policies include increasing Emiratisation rates by 2% annually for skilled jobs in the private sector and imposing financial penalties for non-compliant companies. Companies with 20-49 employees must now hire Emiratis, with penalties starting at AED 96,000 for non-compliance in 2024, according to the UAE government's official portal (u.ae).

Demand for Skilled Emirati Professionals

According to the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the number of UAE nationals working in the private sector in October 2024 is over 115,000. As the UAE's economy continues to flourish, the demand for skilled Emirati professionals is on the rise across multiple industries. With more than 418,000 job openings available each year, cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah offer a wealth of opportunities for job seekers. In fact, the employment rate in the UAE is forecasted to reach an impressive 76.00%-plus in 2024, showcasing the robust growth in sectors such as technology, banking, finance, healthcare, and renewable energy, according to a study by career consultants Y-Axis.

Government Mandates and Financial Incentives

According to the official portal (u.ae), to further promote Emiratisation, the UAE Cabinet has approved a plan to increase intake rates for UAE nationals by 2% annually for skilled jobs in companies with 50 or more employees, targeting a 10% increase by 2026. Non-compliant companies will face penalties, including a monthly fee of AED 6,000 for each unplaced Emirati, with increments of AED 1,000 annually until 2026.Starting 2024, companies with 20 to 49 employees must hire at least one UAE citizen, increasing to two by 2025. Failure to comply will incur a financial penalty of AED 96,000 in 2024, rising to AED 108,000 by 2025.At Tawdheef x Zaheb, companies will have the opportunity to meet their Emiratisation goals, and discover the best young Emirati talent and give them the opportunity to pursue a career. With a focus on fostering career development for UAE nationals, Tawdheef x Zaheb provides an ideal platform for companies to meet and exceed their Emiratisation quotas.

A Commitment to Talent Development

The UAE government is not only focused on increasing the number of employed Emiratis but also on enhancing the quality of training and development opportunities available. Incentives will be provided to institutions that excel in training and hiring citizens, ensuring a well-equipped workforce ready to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. Tawdheef x Zaheb training sessions comply with this Government mandate as well.

14 Key Sectors Required to Comply with Emiratisation Goals

The Emiratisation targets apply to a diverse range of sectors, ensuring a comprehensive approach to boosting employment for UAE nationals. These key sectors include Information and Communications, Finance and Insurance, and Real Estate. Additionally, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Activities have been earmarked as vital, along with Administrative and Support Services. The Education sector, Healthcare and Social Work, and Arts and Entertainment also play crucial roles. Furthermore, Mining and Quarrying, Manufacturing, and Construction have also been identified as essential industries in this initiative. Finally, Wholesale and Retail Trade, Transportation and Warehousing, and Hospitality Services too have been included among the sectors required to comply with Emiratisation goals, according to the official portal.

A Crucial Platform for Emiratis

Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024 serves as a crucial platform for Emiratis to connect with leading organizations, including the Central Bank of the UAE, HQ Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Police, Al Ain University, Etisalat, the UAE Ministry of Interior, the UAE Department of Finance, SAAB Technologies, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Halliburton, and Ernst & Young, among others. Attendees can access job openings across multiple domains, including healthcare, finance, communications, digital marketing, sales, retail, and more.

More Than Just a Career-empowering Fair

Tawdheef x Zaheb is more than just a career-empowering fair; it is an immersive experience designed to foster networking and professional development. Going by the initial feedback, the highlight of this year's event is the Speedy Knowledge Hub, which features power-packed 20-minute sessions to unlock your career potential. Some of the most eagerly anticipated session this year include “The Art of Effective Job Hunting,” “Resume Mastery,” “Salary Savvy” and “Unlocking Career Success with Personal Branding.” The Informa Connect Academy is hosting interactive sessions conducted by industry-leading business experts geared to provide not only valuable insights and inspiration, but concrete skills that visitors can get digitally certified in. One-on-one career counseling sessions are available for attendees to gain confidence and clarity when it comes to career options, especially when it comes to the private sector. Participants can also test themselves by volunteering for mock interviews designed to assess their career fitness levels. Added attractions at this year’s Tawdheef x Zaheb include an open house event dubbed Majlis, live music performances, and coffee and refreshment stalls for visitors to relax.

Importance of This Initiative

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Marcos Muller-Habig, Director at Abu Dhabi Gaming said: “We are proud to be participating in Tawdheef, this participation reaffirms our commitment to nurturing an inclusive video game ecosystem that embraces Emirati talent. At our stand, visitors will experience engaging activations and discover a wealth of opportunities designed to empower UAE nationals in gaming. By supporting Emiratisation and promoting entrepreneurial pathways, we aim to cultivate a vibrant community of innovators, creators, and future leaders who will shape the region’s video game landscape.”

In a brief exchange during the event, Dina Tawfik, VP of Growth at Bayt.com, said: "At Bayt.com, we are honored to partner with Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024 as the Official Hiring Media Partner. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering Emirati professionals by providing them with the tools, resources, and connections needed to thrive in today’s dynamic job market. Through workshops, consultations, and innovative AI-driven solutions, we aim to help job seekers build their skills and confidence, preparing them to excel in their careers."

Campus to Career’ program

Fadi Harb, Event Manager of Informa Middle East, states, “We are excited to introduce our ‘Campus to Career’ program, designed specifically for Emirati university students. This initiative aims to equip young Emirati professionals with the confidence and skills needed for successful careers in the private sector.”

A Brighter Future for Emiratis

As the UAE continues to transform its economy and workforce, these initiatives pave the way for Emiratis to secure meaningful employment and contribute to the nation’s growth. With the right skills, qualifications, and support, UAE Nationals can now seize the abundant opportunities available across various sectors.

Tawdheef x Zaheb will run daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Hall 11 and the International Convention Centre (ICC) Hall at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore emerging career pathways, network with industry leaders, and enhance your professional skills.

About Tawdheef x Zaheb

In line with the UAE's Vision 2021, Tawdheef x Zaheb is committed to supporting the career development of Emiratis and boosting their numbers in the workforce. We encourage public and private companies in the UAE to take advantage of the resources available at Tawdheef x Zaheb to further develop their Emiratisation plans.

Visitors planning to attend the event can register for free by logging on to the Tawdheef x Zaheb webpage: https://informaconnect.com/tawdheef/