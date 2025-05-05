Dubai, UAE – As email-based attacks grow in scale and sophistication, Tasjeel.ae, the UAE’s leading .ae domain provider and cloud hosting specialist, has announced a strategic partnership with PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and anti-spoofing technologies.

This partnership introduces Email Fraud Protection powered by PowerDMARC—an all-in-one platform designed to stop email spoofing, strengthen domain protection, and ensure better deliverability to inboxes.

Email fraud continues to rise, with threat actors increasingly targeting businesses in the GCC through impersonation and phishing attacks. To address this, the new solution empowers Tasjeel.ae customers to implement DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and advanced email authentication protocols with ease.

Adding urgency to the matter, global email providers like Microsoft Outlook and Gmail are making DMARC compliance mandatory, meaning businesses without proper authentication risk having their emails blocked or sent to spam.

“At Tasjeel.ae, our mission has always been to protect and empower businesses in the UAE’s digital ecosystem,” said Wahid Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of Tasjeel.ae. “Email is still the most vital communication channel for most companies—and without protection, it’s also the most vulnerable. Our partnership with PowerDMARC makes enterprise-grade email security accessible to all, from small businesses to large organizations.”

PowerDMARC offers real-time reporting, threat analysis, and an intuitive dashboard that simplifies what was once a complex technical process.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tasjeel.ae to extend our mission of stopping domain spoofing and phishing attacks in the region,” said Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager - MENA Region of PowerDMARC. “Together, we’re helping UAE-based businesses achieve compliance with global standards by purchasing PowerDMARC services through the Tasjeel.ae self-service portal in real time. This will allow organizations to regain control of their email and domain name reputation.”

The Email Fraud Protection solution is now available directly through Tasjeel.ae’s platform, allowing them to purchase the services using a self-service approach with real-time service provisioning. With this move, both companies are reinforcing their commitment to cybersecurity, business continuity, and digital trust in the UAE and wider GCC region.

About Tasjeel.ae

Founded in 2009, Tasjeel.ae is a leading UAE-based provider of domain registration and web hosting services. Accredited by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Tasjeel.ae specializes in .ae domain names and delivers a comprehensive suite of hosting solutions tailored to the needs of businesses across the region. With more than a decade of industry experience, Tasjeel.ae is trusted for its technical expertise, dependable infrastructure, and unwavering commitment to transparency, customer support, and innovation. Today, Tasjeel.ae continues to empower businesses of all sizes to establish and grow their online presence with confidence.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a leading SaaS platform for email authentication and domain protection, offering comprehensive solutions including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and hosted reporting with AI-powered threat intelligence. The platform secures email ecosystems for over 10,000 organizations across more than 100 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, and large enterprises. PowerDMARC is MSP/MSSP-ready with full white-label support and holds SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance certifications.