Suhar, Oman – SOHAR Port and Freezone in collaboration with The Youth Centre has successfully concluded its Youth Camp for Supply Chain and Logistics Management, a transformative initiative equipping 170 Omani youth with advanced logistics skills and leadership capabilities. Notably, 80 participants have advanced to an intensive second phase, where they will delve deeper into leadership and innovation, contributing to the sustainable development of Oman's logistics sector.

“The conclusion of the Supply Chain and Logistics Camp marks the end of an intensive journey of learning and growth in one of the most critical sectors driving our national economy,” said Alia bint Saeed Al Shanfari, Executive Director of the Youth Center. “In partnership with Sohar Port and Freezone, we were committed to equipping participants with hands-on knowledge and practical skills that reflect real market needs—opening doors to promising careers in planning, transport, warehousing, and logistics management.”

She added: “At the Youth Center, we believe that building the capacity of young Omanis is one of the most impactful investments for sustainable economic development. Through quality programs like this, we aim to nurture a generation of future leaders who are ready to shape tomorrow’s economy. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners, trainers, and the participants themselves, whose dedication brought this camp to life. Together, we move forward in our mission to empower youth across all vital sectors of the nation.”

“At SOHAR, we are committed to investing in the next generation of industry leaders,” said Mohamed Al Shizawi, Acting CEO of SOHAR Freezone. "The Youth Camp reflects our dedication to Omanization and fostering a skilled workforce that can drive innovation and sustainability in Oman’s logistics sector. By equipping young Omanis with critical supply chain skills, we are contributing directly to the nation’s economic growth and Oman Vision 2040 goals.”

The camp provided participants with a dynamic blend of hands-on workshops, field visits, and collaborative learning experiences. Key focus areas included international shipping, supply chain operations, and warehouse management. These practical activities bridged the gap between academic knowledge and practical application, preparing participants to meet the demands of Oman’s rapidly evolving logistics landscape.

As Oman continues to advance its economic diversification and Vision 2040 goals, initiatives like the Youth Camp underscore the critical role of collaborative efforts between industry leaders and the next generation of professionals. By fostering talent and innovation, SOHAR Port and Freezone remains a cornerstone of Oman’s logistics sector, equipping young Omanis to shape a sustainable, competitive future for the nation.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, and bulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 42,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.