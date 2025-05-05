RIYADH – Visa has announced its strategic partnership with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute. FII Institute is a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and a single agenda: Impact on Humanity. Visa is joining the Institute’s list of international partners ahead of the 9th edition of its flagship FII conference in Riyadh to be held October 27-30, 2025. Signing the partnership agreement at the ceremony were Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, and Penny Richards, CEO of FII Institute.

FII Institute convenes global leaders from government, business, and investment sectors across more than 90 countries to explore critical topics in AI & Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability. These high-level conversations spark real change. As a catalyst for real-world solutions, FII Institute backs innovations and ideas that are solving humanity’s most pressing challenges.

As part of this collaboration, Visa gains access to exclusive opportunities, including participation in high-impact conferences and summits globally, collaboration with influential stakeholders, and curated insights from FII Institute’s world-class research and thought leadership platforms.

“Visa believes that economies that include everyone, everywhere, uplift everyone, everywhere. Our partnership with FII Institute will support continued conversations on how government and private sector can further extend access to new technologies, knowledge and skills for a digital economy both globally and in Saudi Arabia that is equitable and inclusive,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s VP and Regional GM for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.

Penny Richards, CEO of FII Institute, remarked, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our mission to drive inclusive economic growth through strategic collaboration. By joining forces with Visa, we are also ensuring that significant leaders behind investment and financial innovation will join others in contributing meaningfully to human progress.”

FII Institute and Visa will also partner on strategic forums and executive roundtables that bring together influential voices from across sectors. These engagements will foster meaningful conversations on responsible investment and inclusive global growth. In addition, it represents a significant step toward mobilizing the power of investment and technology to create a more equitable and sustainable future for everyone, everywhere.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere, and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.