Dubai, the UAE: Syrve MENA, a leading restaurant management software provider in the Middle East, revealed that evening restaurant revenue across its UAE network rose 30 to 40 per cent above normal levels during Ramadan 2026. This surge was driven by a focused post-iftar rush, making 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. the busiest time of year for the restaurant.

The findings, based on 1,638,465 Ramadan orders versus 2,692,641 non-Ramadan orders across Syrve's network, challenge the notion that Ramadan is a slow time for the UAE's $16.58 billion restaurant sector that is expected to grow to $50.21 billion by 2033.

The post-Iftar rush redefines peak hours

Syrve's data shows that order volumes in the UAE spike sharply after iftar, rising from 175,506 orders at 7 p.m. to a peak of 208,468 at 9 p.m. during Ramadan, compared with 126,000 to 150,000 orders during the same hours on non-Ramadan evenings. Order volumes remain elevated through 11 p.m. at 183,316, followed by a secondary surge between midnight and 2 a.m., driven by suhoor demand.

This aligns with broader regional patterns. Food delivery platform Talabat UAE recorded a 21% week-on-week surge in orders on the first day of Ramadan 2026, and delivery activity across MENA consistently peaks 60 to 90 minutes before sunset as iftar preparations accelerate.

While evening revenue surges, overall Ramadan order volume is approximately 39 per cent lower than in non-Ramadan periods. Morning volumes, which typically register between 37,000 and 113,000 orders per hour, fall to just 1,000 to 3,000 per hour between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. during Ramadan.

"The biggest misconception is that Ramadan is bad for the restaurant business. Evening revenue can exceed normal periods by 30 to 40 per cent. Operators who restructure staffing, menus, and operating hours around the iftar-to-suhoor window can actually outperform their regular evening revenue," said Gadzhibala Pirmagomedov, Project Owner at Syrve MENA.

Two revenue windows

Syrve's data identifies two distinct commercial windows within Ramadan evenings that call for different operational approaches.

The early iftar window, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., generates the highest average check values of the year, driven by group bookings, corporate dining, and premium set menus. In Dubai, this window skews heavily toward international cuisines and experiential dining formats.

After 7 p.m., consumer behaviour shifts. In quick-service restaurants, average check values drop approximately 15 per cent as orders become faster, smaller, and more à la carte. Delivery platforms see their largest volume gains during this period, particularly for family meal deals and Arabic sweets.

Average spend per customer across both windows changes by only 5 per cent relative to non-Ramadan levels, suggesting that visit frequency is the primary variable operators need to plan around. Consumer spending across the GCC typically rises by 25 to 40 per cent during Ramadan, reflecting the season's cultural and social significance.

About Syrve MENA

Syrve MENA is a leader in all-in-one POS and Restaurant Management Software solutions in

the Middle East. With its headquarters in Dubai and a presence in 57 countries, Syrve has been

revolutionising the food service market for over five years. Serving over 9000 customers

worldwide, including renowned restaurant chains and small businesses, Syrve is committed to

automating restaurants and hospitality businesses.