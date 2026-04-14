Manama – Arabian Gulf University: Arabian Gulf University has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with stc Bahrain, aimed at modernizing and developing the network infrastructure of the university’s buildings, as well as supplying, installing, operating, and upgrading the network in accordance with the highest approved technical standards, thereby ensuring the quality and efficiency of services and data protection.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Arabian Gulf University by His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, President of the University, and on behalf of stc Bahrain by His Excellency Eng. Khalid Al-Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer, as part of a partnership aimed at enhancing technical readiness and supporting institutional digital transformation.

His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, President of Arabian Gulf University, said that this collaboration is part of the university’s efforts to develop its digital infrastructure and foster an advanced and secure learning environment, keep pace with rapid digital transformations, meet the needs of students and members of the academic and administrative bodies, and contribute to providing high-quality educational and research services to the university community.

For his part, the CEO of stc Bahrain, Engineer Khalid Al-Osaimi, expressed his pride in the partnership with Arabian Gulf University, affirming the company’s commitment to implementing the project in accordance with the highest standards of quality and cybersecurity, ensuring compliance with technical specifications, deadlines, and approved timelines.

The partnership includes quality assurance, such as periodic inspections of equipment and technologies, the implementation of cybersecurity and data protection policies in accordance with applicable regulations, as well as comprehensive warranties and maintenance for a period of five years. This initiative reflects the Arabian Gulf University’s commitment to providing infrastructure that meets the highest standards for all services offered and to delivering advanced technical solutions that enhance network efficiency and improve connection speed and stability across the university’s various facilities, thereby supporting the growing use of digital applications and e-learning platforms.

This update represents a significant leap forward in the user experience on campus for students, faculty, and staff, by providing a fully integrated and secure digital environment that supports innovation and smart learning. This collaboration reflects the Arabian Gulf University’s strategic focus on investing in modern technologies and strengthening its partnerships with leading national and regional companies, thereby contributing to the achievement of its developmental and academic goals and cementing its position as a leading educational institution in the field of digital transformation and scientific research across the region.