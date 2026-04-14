Open-sourcing the automation engine behind Platformance, MATTE brings enterprise-grade AI agents and marketing workflows to agencies and marketers who couldn't access them before - with native integrations across Google, Meta, TikTok, and more.

Dubai, UAE — FAST Ventures has launched MATTE, a new company within its growth operating system dedicated to building the digital workforce for modern marketing teams. Unlike existing enterprise MarTech platforms that are built for large organisations with dedicated ops teams, MATTE is designed from the ground up for SMB agencies and in-house marketers across the MENA region - the businesses that need automation most, but have historically had the least access to it.

MATTE builds AI agents, automation workflows, and connected data systems that handle the operational layer of performance marketing. In practice this means campaigns are set up through predefined workflows rather than rebuilt from scratch each time, performance is monitored continuously by AI Agents rather than checked periodically and reporting runs automatically. The people running marketing focus on strategy, clients, and decisions. MATTE handles the rest.

Its work sits at the layer between strategy and execution where most of a team's time disappears into reporting, manual processes, and disconnected tools. MATTE was born from a problem FAST Ventures was living inside its own business, and built to clear that layer so marketing teams can focus on the work tied to outcomes and growth.

"We looked at how our own teams were spending their time and the answer was uncomfortable. The majority of the day was going on work that should not require a person. Reporting. Data pulls. Manual optimisations. Campaign setups that took days when they should take hours. We set our builders the task of solving it. What came out of that is MATTE - a company built to give marketing teams back the time and capacity to do work that matters."

Waseem Afzal, CEO and Founder, FAST Ventures

Open-Sourcing the Platformance Engine

The AI agents and automation workflows at the core of MATTE were not built speculatively. They were developed and stress-tested across more than 10,000 live campaigns over the past 3 years, inside the FAST Ventures group - forming the operational backbone of Platformance, FAST's outcome based marketing platform. Today, MATTE is open-sourcing that technology, making it available to any SMB agency or marketing teams that want to deploy the same infrastructure without building it from scratch.

This is a deliberate strategic choice. MATTE's position is that marketing automation should not be gated behind enterprise pricing or require a dedicated team of engineers to implement. By open-sourcing the core tech stack, MATTE is extending access to tools that were previously only available to well-resourced teams operating at scale.

Integrated Across Every Major Platform

MATTE is built to be fully tech-agnostic, integrating with any platform that supports open APIs. Alongside native connections with Google Ads, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Amazon Ads, Google Analytics, and DV360, MATTE extends into the broader business stack.

It connects seamlessly with CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, data warehouses such as BigQuery and Snowflake, MMPs like AppsFlyer and Adjust, as well as finance tools including QuickBooks and Zoho, bringing marketing, data, sales, and revenue into one unified workflow.

Campaigns can be built, launched, optimised, and reported across all platforms from a single workspace. AI agents handle execution, continuous monitoring, and optimisation in real time, while teams stay fully in control, with approval layers at every key decision point.

The Whitespace MATTE Occupies in UAE and KSA

The UAE and KSA represent the two most active digital advertising markets in the region, yet both remain significantly underserved at the SMB agency level. The tools accessible to smaller agencies are fragmented, manually intensive, and not built for the bilingual, multi-platform reality of Gulf marketing operations.

MATTE occupies the whitespace between entry-level tools and enterprise platforms: genuinely intelligent automation, built for the scale and structure of a regional agency or growth team, priced and implemented without the overhead of an enterprise deployment. No equivalent product currently exists for this segment in either market.

In KSA specifically, the pace of digital transformation driven by Vision 2030 is accelerating demand for marketing infrastructure that local teams can own and operate.

Built for MENA, Not Adapted for It

MATTE is a company native to MENA. The bilingual demands of Arabic and English campaign management, the platform mix that drives results across the Gulf, the regulatory context that governs data across these markets — these are not considerations that arrive later. They are built into the foundation of how MATTE works.

"Every brief we gave ourselves came back to the same question: does this free up a person to do something only they can do? That is the standard we hold every piece of work to. The result is a company shaped entirely by the reality of running marketing in this region, on these platforms, for these clients. MATTE was built from inside live marketing operations."

Luqman Sohail, Head of MATTE

About MATTE

MATTE (Marketing And Technology Transformation Enablement) is an AI-powered MarTech company and subsidiary of FAST Ventures. It builds AI agents, automation workflows, and connected data systems for SMB agencies and marketing teams across the MENA region. MATTE's technology was developed and refined across more than 2,000 live campaigns inside the FAST Ventures group before being made available externally.

Contact:

hello@mattemena.com

www.mattemena.com