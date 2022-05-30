UAE: ATS Travel has extended its partnership with Amadeus as the UAE-headquartered travel management company embarks on an ambitious expansion plan across the GCC. The deal cements a long-term digital transformation partnership between the two companies, adding new value to ATS Travel’s offering and helping position it as a leading travel management company in the Middle East.

With the new solutions, ATS Travel will gain new efficiencies by fully automating its ticketing system through Amadeus Auto Ticketing Solution. Meanwhile, Amadeus Remote Ticketing Solution will deliver a fully automated solution for managing pricing, price comparison, and ticketing at remote points of sale. ATS Travel will also benefit from Amadeus Hotels, a one-stop-shop search platform that pulls together content from top hotel aggregators and the world’s leading hotel chains and representation companies into an intelligent single screen solution.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf, commented, “The pandemic has led to accelerated demand for digital solutions across the customer journey, particularly for touchless experiences. Amadeus technology will allow ATS Travel to automate many of its functions, delivering superior customer service and cutting costs.”

Saleem Sharif, Deputy Managing Director at ATS Travel, said: “The travel industry is one of the biggest contributors to regional economies. Therefore, improving efficiencies streamlines our business and helps us deliver better value to the markets we operate in. Amadeus and ATS Travel have a relationship that goes back many years, and based on the strength of its solutions, our long-term plan is to standardize our technology stack on Amadeus technology.”

ATS Travel is the UAE representative of ATG – one of the largest, independently owned business travel management companies globally – with offices in Saudi Arabia and India. The company aims to deploy a robust technology platform to enable a complete online travel suite covering all its channels such as B2B, B2C, B2B2B, and hotel inventory systems.

“We are set to launch our all-new, state of the art B2B technology platform called travelclub.ae in the UAE and KSA this month. This solution was crafted with the support of Amadeus and has already been well received by the users”, added Sharif.

Amadeus is one of the largest travel technology companies in the world. The company creates frictionless journeys and memorable guest experiences, connecting travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, hospitality providers, cars, and railways while removing friction across the travel payment journey.

-Ends-

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus' solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company is also part of the EuroStoxx50 and has been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last eight years.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com.

Follow us on:

Media contact details

ASDA'A BCW

E: amadeus@bm.com