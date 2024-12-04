DUBAI, UAE: The Binary Holdings, a UAE-based technology powerhouse valued at $16.9 billion, today announced a strategic investment of up to $5 million from ABO Digital, a digital asset investment firm providing alternative financing solutions to cryptocurrency projects around the world. This investment will power The Binary Holdings to accelerate its mission of transforming the global digital economy. With a robust user base of 169 million across multiple verticals, The Binary Holdings is reshaping how businesses, consumers, and investors interact in the digital landscape, and is targeting one billion users by 2025. This collaboration will drive the expansion of a decentralised open network that seamlessly integrates with Web2 infrastructure while unlocking the full potential of Web3, empowering businesses and users to benefit from digital services such as cross border payments, gaming, digital social and other compelling services.

The Binary Holdings has established itself as a central player in decentralised connectivity, working with a range of partners, including major telecom providers, to redefine how people and businesses interact across regions. Through contracts with seven leading telcos and a growing network of non-telco partners, The Binary Holdings is setting a new benchmark for global interoperability in digital commerce. At the centre of the Decentralised Open Network for Distribution and Commerce is The Binary Network, where users, businesses, and service providers can seamlessly connect and transact across borders.

By using BNRY, the network’s single digital currency, The Binary Network is redefining the way value flows between participants, ensuring that payments are frictionless and accessible to users worldwide. This bold vision of using a single digital currency across its vast ecosystem enables true interoperability and cross-pollination amongst its diverse range of partners in both the telco and non-telco sectors, allowing for commerce to flow in a way that was previously unimaginable, eliminating the barriers between platforms and national borders.

The platform's ability to facilitate seamless transactions and interactions across multiple industries has already garnered attention from some of the world’s largest companies. With contracts signed with seven major telcos, The Binary Holdings is on track to reach 1 billion users by December 2025, becoming a true global player in the decentralised economy.

Introducing Millenia - Digital Bank for Seamless Cross-Border Transactions

In Q2 2025, The Binary Holdings will launch Millenia, a digital bank aimed at simplifying cross-border payments and remittances for users within The Binary Network. Designed to empower seamless transactions for individuals and businesses, Millenia will offer a low-cost, fast, and transparent service powered by the secure decentralised and interoperable infrastructure of The Binary Network, with BNRY as the primary transaction digital currency.

Supporting Multi-Chain Compatibility and Global dApp Growth

The Binary Holdings' blockchain infrastructure is gaining strong traction among dApp developers. Through partnerships with over seven Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain networks, The Binary Holdings has created unique bridges which provide dApps immediate access to Binary's expanding user base of 169 million, projected to reach one billion by 2025, creating unmatched engagement and utility.

By bridging Web2 and Web3, The Binary Holdings addresses a key challenge in the sector, accelerating Web3 adoption at scale and establishing itself as a leader in building tangible utility and mass adoption.

“The Binary Holdings is at the forefront of creating a new global standard for digital distribution and commerce,” said Siddharth Sahi, CBO, The Binary Holdings. “With the launch of the Binary Digital Bank, support from ABO Digital, and an expanding network of partners, we’re excited to continue pushing boundaries and bringing innovative solutions to our global community.

A Tech Powerhouse in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and a Global Leader in the Digital Economy through Mass Adoption

The Binary Holdings is rapidly establishing itself as one of the region’s most valuable and innovative tech companies, with a valuation of $16.9 billion. With strong partnerships, an expanding user base, and a commitment to essential infrastructure, The Binary Holdings is on track to become a global digital economy leader. Its blockchain technology drives innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, gaming, and digital commerce at scale, building a robust ecosystem that redefines business, payments, and global interactions.

“We are excited to collaborate with The Binary Holdings at such a pivotal time in the evolution of the digital economy” said Talal Samy, Investment Associate at ABO Digital. “The company’s ability to innovate, scale, and bring real-world solutions to a global audience is unmatched. Their groundbreaking work in creating seamless global interoperability and fostering mass adoption of decentralised technologies aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are proud to support them as they continue to shape the future of Web3.”

With ABO Digital’s support and its expanding ecosystem and through real-world applications, from digital payments to cross-border commerce, The Binary Holdings is pushing Web3 and blockchain into the mainstream.

About ABO Digital

ABO Digital is an investment firm providing alternative financing solutions to cryptocurrency projects around the world. It is part of the Alpha Blue Ocean group, a pioneering multi-family office renowned for its leadership in alternative finance and innovative investment strategies. With a global presence and a commitment to supporting groundbreaking projects, ABO Digital has established itself as a driving force in fostering technological advancements and sustainable growth across various sectors, including health, medical innovation, and now, blockchain technologies.

About The Binary Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and with a global user base of 169 million, The Binary Holdings Limited is a leading decentralised technology company committed to creating open, interoperable networks for digital commerce. By 2025, it aims to empower a billion users worldwide with secure, scalable blockchain infrastructure.