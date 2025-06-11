Located in Al Reem Island, the premium project marks Royal Development Holding’s first milestone as a luxury real estate developer in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Visionary boutique real estate developer Royal Development Holding – a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG) – has partnered with UAE-based luxury property developer SAAS Properties to launch its inaugural project, an AED 1.6 billion branded residences development on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi’s highly coveted community, as part of the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott.

Commenting on the company’s first milestone, Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Development Holding, said: “We’re proud to tie up with the leading name in the luxury real estate sector, SAAS Properties for the development of Abu Dhabi’s first Autograph Collection Residence.” This collaboration reflects the legacy of trust our brand carries in delivering high-end properties, including branded residences. Our new venture with Marriott is just the beginning of a series of luxury developments that will showcase our innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship in evolving spaces and elevating lives.”

Ahmed Al Qassimi, Chief Executive Officer of SAAS Properties, said: “We are proud to launch this landmark project in collaboration with Royal Development Holding and the Autograph Collection Hotels by Marriott. This marks our second partnership with Marriott, reflecting a shared vision for excellence in branded residences and curated living experiences. With a well-established presence in Abu Dhabi, particularly on Al Reem Island, we are excited to further strengthen our contribution to one of the capital’s most dynamic and sought-after destinations. Through this development, we aim to enrich Abu Dhabi’s evolving skyline and deliver a distinctive lifestyle offering that embodies our signature approach to luxury, design excellence, and purposeful living.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Luxury, Europe, Middle East and Africa, at Marriott International, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties to bring the first Autograph Collection Residence to Abu Dhabi. Autograph Collection Residences are known for their creative vision, heartfelt design and authenticity - and this property is no exception. With a unique spirit, it is reflective of the original, careful craftsmanship of each handpicked residential property within the growing Autograph Collection portfolio.”

The announcement comes only a few days after the launch of Royal Development Holding, illustrating the company’s readiness to enter the market with a landmark property in the heart of the capital, Abu Dhabi alongside established partners in the luxury real estate sector.

About Royal Development Holding

Royal Development Holding is a visionary boutique real estate developer launched in 2025 under the umbrella of the UAE-based conglomerate ESG Emirates Stallions Group aiming to evolve spaces and elevate lives, the company is committed to building lifestyle-drive communities that redefine the future of living through excellence, innovation and comprehensive real estate solutions.

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.68 billion as of 31 March 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

www.esguae.com

About SAAS Properties

SAAS Properties is a distinguished luxury property developer headquartered in the UAE. The company has built a strong reputation for excellence in commercial, residential, and retail real estate development. Renowned for its ability to create thoughtfully designed spaces and driven by a vision to craft unparalleled living and working environments, SAAS Properties is committed to redefining luxury real estate, offering innovative architectural solutions that set new standards for quality and sophistication.