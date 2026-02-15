Turkish Airlines, operating one of Europe's youngest fleets, has reached another significant milestone in its journey that began in 1933 with a modest fleet of five aircraft. Joining the fleet at the end of 2025, the 500th aircraft named ‘TK Family’ was unveiled during a special launch event today by the Turkish flag carrier.

The unveiling of the 500th aircraft, featuring a special livery designed with photographs of Turkish Airlines’ 100,000 employees and retirees, was held with wide and meaningful participation, reflecting the spirit of unity and solidarity. The event at Istanbul Airport was attended by executives from Turkish Airlines and its subsidiaries, former senior executives, employees and retirees, as well as prominent figures from the aviation industry.

The launch also featured children of martyrs who gave their lives for the Turkish nation, representing all 81 provinces of Türkiye, and the cast of Turkish Airlines' memorable Iğdır* (When You Dream) commercial. This special gathering once again demonstrated that Turkish Airlines' growth story consists of not only numbers but also shared effort, loyalty, and solidarity.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated at this special event: "Our 500th aircraft represents far more than a new addition to our fleet; it stands as a symbol of 93 years of dedication, determination, and shared vision. Having considerably accelerated our journey to the top after 2003 with 65 aircraft, today we take pride in reaching 356 destinations across six continents with over 500 aircraft. Twelve years ago, when we filmed our ‘When You Dream’ commercial with 247 aircraft and 247 destinations, the 500th aircraft was a dream. Witnessing that dream become reality today holds a special meaning for the entire Turkish Airlines family. We see our 500th aircraft not as a milestone marking an end, but as the beginning of the 'Second 500' era. In line with our goal of reaching a fleet of 1,000 aircraft by 2036, we remain committed to positioning our country as one of the global hubs of aviation."

As part of this unveiling, the “TK Family” aircraft performed a special ceremonial flight, tracing the number 500 in the sky to mark the beginning of the airline’s ‘Second 500’ era. Operated under flight number TK500, the flight carried the children of martyrs and their families, along with Turkish Airlines executives, former senior executives, and employees.

Aircraft representing key milestones in Turkish Airlines’ fleet expansion were also showcased at the event venue, alongside a full-scale replica of the airline’s first aircraft, drawing significant interest. The fleet milestone aircraft were introduced in the following years:

1 00th Aircraft – August 2006

– August 2006 200th Aircraft – November 2012

– November 2012 300th Aircraft – February 2016

– February 2016 400th Aircraft – March 2023

– March 2023 500th Aircraft – December 2025

While continuing to enhance operational efficiency and passenger comfort through investments in modern aircraft, Turkish Airlines remains committed to strengthening its fleet in line with its sustainable growth strategy. The 500th Aircraft symbolizes not only the airline’s current strength, but also its vision of reaching a fleet of 1,000 aircraft by 2036.

Drawing strength from its heritage as it confidently moves toward the future, Turkish Airlines continues to write new success stories in global aviation, guided by its principle of “growing together, rising together.”

