Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has signed a new three-year title sponsorship for the prestigious Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament. The tournament will be held between 30 April and 3 May 2026 in Antalya, hosted by the National Golf Club, located within Regnum Hotels.

Turkish Airlines Open with its $2.75 million award pool is an important stage as the fifth and final tournament of the Asian Swing, which is the first phase of the DP World Tour 2026 season.

The 2025 champion, young French golfer Martin Couvra, will return to Türkiye in 2026 to defend his title. Having played a pioneering role in the development of golf tourism in Antalya since 1994, National Golf Club will once again welcome athletes and golf enthusiasts from around the world with this major event.

On the agreement, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated “We are pleased to once again become the title sponsor of an international event with the prestige of the Turkish Airlines Open. This tournament not only highlights the unifying power of sport, but also strongly reflects Türkiye’s vision of being a global hub for sports and tourism. As Turkish Airlines, we remain firmly committed to supporting sports and athletes while contributing to our country’s brand value, and we are delighted to welcome guests from all over the world to Antalya once again in 2026.”

Turkish Golf Federation President Yıldırım Demirören, said: “We are delighted to have Turkish Airlines Open in Türkiye as part of the top 2026 international professional golf calendar in Europe. Building on the success of the Turkish Airlines Open’s return to the DP World Tour schedule in 2025, this 2026 event further strengthens Türkiye’s position on the global golf stage. The event underscores Türkiye’s commitment to fostering competition of golf at the highest level, supporting national and global golf development, and showcasing world-class golf venues both nationally and internationally. TGF uses this platform to provide development and ranking opportunities to national golfers, referees and other national stakeholders.

With the central aim of promoting continued growth of golf nationally, TGF warmly welcomes players, organizers, officials, and fans of this tournament. We also thank the venue owner National Golf Club, part of Regnum Hotels, Mr. Fikret Öztürk, Turkish Airlines, other sponsors along with Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Tourism of Türkiye for their support which made this exceptional sporting experience possible.”

DP World Tour Director of Tournament Business Mark Casey, also added, “The DP World Tour are delighted that Turkish Airlines have extended their agreement as title partner, as the Turkish Airlines Open returns to the Race to Dubai in 2026. National Golf Club will provide our players with a true test, and we are grateful to everyone at the venue for their continued support and hospitality.

I would also like to thank the Turkish Golf Federation for their hard work in continuing to develop golf in Türkiye. This tournament has played such an important role in helping to achieve that and we look forward to the 2026 edition in April.”

National Golf Club General Manager Hasan Ceylan, said, “We are extremely proud and delighted to host the Turkish Airlines Open for the first time in 2026 at National Golf Club, part of Regnum Hotels, designed by former Ryder Cup player David Feherty and Seniors Tour player David Jones.

Hosting such a prestigious tournament at our club, in collaboration with Turkish Airlines and the DP World Tour, is of great significance for both our course and Turkish golf as a whole. We look forward to delivering an event of the highest standards with our entire team, providing players with a world-class tournament experience and once again highlighting Antalya’s position in world golf.”

First becoming the title sponsor of Turkish Airlines Open in 2013, Turkish Airlines hosted some of the world’s most renowned professional golfers, including Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, and Rory McIlroy over the years. Additionally, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, the world's largest amateur golf tournament organized by the flag carrier since 2013, was held in 122 destinations in 83 countries this year.

