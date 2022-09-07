Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline , plans to increase flight frequencies to Istanbul from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The airline is reinforcing connectivity in response to growing customer demand with more travel confidence and the easing of international travel protocols. The added flights will offer customers with more flexibility.

Currently, Turkish Airlines has three daily flights from Dubai to the Istanbul Airport which will increase to four daily flights starting from October 2022 together with three weekly flights to the Sabiha Gokcen Airport operated by Anadolujet. Flight TK765 will depart from Dubai (DXB) at 16 :00, and flight TK764 will depart from Istanbul at 08:15.

The airline's daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul Airport will increase to weekly ten flights starting from October 2022 . Flight TK867 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 07:55 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sunday. Flight TK866 will depart from Istanbul at 01:20 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sunday .

F lag carrier airline will also relaunch Sharjah flights on the 3rd of October 2022 with three weekly flights. Currently Anadolujet flies to Sharjah from Sabiha Gokcen Airport with four weekly flights. Flight TK755 will depart from Sharjah Airport at 07:40 to Istanbul Airport on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays while flight TK754 will depart from Istanbul Airport to Sharjah at 01:15 on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays .

With these added frequencies, t he total flight number from UAE increases to 48 weekly flights, allowing greater access and a more seamless travel experience fo r the passengers . The airline recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary of flying to the UAE and is highlighting sustainable aviation fuel prompted by the awareness of the effect the aviation sector has on climate change and hopes to help reduce the carbon footprint of its customers and operations .

With advanced hub and superior facilities, Turkish Airlines’ goal remains to continue expanding globally by increasing both its destination and fleet numbers, while providing passengers with unparalleled customer service in-flight and on the ground. Global brand is renowned for providing more legroom, better onboard catering and enhanced in-flight entertainment options and award - winning modern airport lounges.

Turkish Airlines, increased the frequency of its flights from UAE to its Istanbul hub which connects travellers to 3 40 destinations worldwide (2 87 international and 5 3 domestic) while maintaining the utmost care for a safe and healthy travel experience.

