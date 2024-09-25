RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Dun & Bradstreet has been endorsed by TrustRadius and its products have secured several awards from the platform. TrustRadius, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology, acknowledged D&B Hoovers by conferring the Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set awards to it. D&B Hoovers TM helps sellers access trusted company and contact data to help plan account strategies, assess prospect growth potential and risk, and ultimately, close more deals.

Similarly, Dun & Bradstreet’s credit-to-cash platform Finance Analytics bagged Top Rated and Tech Cares Awards in 2024 from TrustRadius in addition to securing Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set awards last year. Dun & Bradstreet’s risk mitigation portal Risk Analytics secured Tech Cares awards in 2023 and 2024.

These awards jointly recognize Dun & Bradstreet’s ever-expanding potential. The awards are determined based on the quantity and quality of satisfied customers who have left positive, vetted reviews, and shine a spotlight on the best of the best.

A technology decisioning platform, TrustRadius helps buyers make key decisions based on vetted product information and verified customer-generated reviews. It enables businesses and professionals to access and provide feedback of software and technology products. The focus of the enterprise is on delivering a bias-free environment featuring well-researched reviews posted by real people.

D&B Hoovers TM

D&B Hoovers TM acts as a bridge between sales teams and customers through comprehensive business data and analytics, enabling businesses to scale and find targeted leads.

Through a singular platform, Hoovers TM helps sales leaders access rich market insights, high quality contact data, and a wealth of company data to fuel prospecting and decision-making.

Finance Analytics

D&B Finance Analytics provides AI-driven solutions powered by the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud. Intelligent, flexible, and easy to use, D&B Finance Analytics helps finance teams to manage risk, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, and improve the customer experience.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet data and insights help improve business performance. Over 90% of the Fortune 500, and companies of all sizes around the world, rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses. The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower cost and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B’s data, insights & analytics.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. is responsible for the Dun & Bradstreet business in countries across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd. offers a suite of information solutions across these regions. Our services are utilized extensively by banks, financial institutions, government departments, multinationals, corporate entities, small and medium sized enterprises for seamless operations. We have offices in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Pakistan.

If you are interested in learning more about how Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East and Africa can help your company, contact us today..