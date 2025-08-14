Abu Dhabi: Multi-award-winning, British-owned property firm Crompton Partners is reaffirming its commitment to Emiratisation and the celebration of Emirati women in the lead-up to Emirati Women’s Day this August.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company has made it a strategic priority to champion national talent and promote meaningful women’s representation across the business. This prioritisation aligns with the UAE’s employment and empowerment goals - with recent figures underlining that the nation is blazing a trail when it comes to gender equality.

Recent figures quoted in the Emarat Al Youm newspaper reveal that the number of Emiratis working in the private sector has grown by 325%, while women now make up 66% of the government workforce. Women now represent 46% of the total labour force, with a 30% increase in Emirati women working in the private sector. And women’s participation in the UAE’s industrial sector has grown by 21%.

With 75 percent of its workforce comprising women, including all heads of departments, vice presidents and top-performing sales agents, Crompton Partners has cultivated an environment where women thrive at every level of the organisation.

Five talented Emirati women are currently part of the team, and their success reflects a wider vision to support the UAE’s national agenda and foster inclusive growth in the real estate sector.

Senior Partner Helen Martin said, “We recognise the immense talent within the Emirati community, particularly among women. Fostering their growth is not only aligned with the UAE’s vision, it is fundamental to our success in the industry.”

The company is a proud signatory of AmCham Abu Dhabi’s WOMEN ACHIEVE initiative, underlining its long-term commitment to women’s professional advancement.

To support Emirati women entering the field, Crompton Partners has introduced a comprehensive free training programme that equips all new joiners with practical skills and foundational knowledge in market dynamics, legal frameworks, sales techniques and client engagement.

Weaam Alhadhrami, Emirati Sales Consultant shares, “I feel truly empowered in my work with Crompton Partners. They entrusted me with the opportunity to work with one of the top real estate developers for a year. As an Emirati woman, my presence significantly contributes to facilitating the experience for Emirati clients in particular - especially by having someone who understands their dialect, lifestyle, and housing needs, as well as their way of thinking.”

She continues, “To Emirati women considering a career in this sector, I say that real estate has become one of the most important fields that the country currently focuses on. There are many initiatives that support the empowerment of Emirati women, such as women's entrepreneurship programmes and access to real estate financing. I strongly encourage them to explore this field.”

Managing Partner Ben Crompton says this training has proved invaluable to Emirati women who had not previously worked in real estate, but are now making a meaningful impact within the team. The company has also shifted its recruitment approach to target partnerships with local universities such as Zayed University, engaging students from an early stage and introducing them to the opportunities within the sector.

In a field often perceived as male-dominated, Crompton Partners has worked hard to break stereotypes and create a culture where women professionals are fully supported.

Promoting diversity is embedded in the UAE’s societal framework, and protected by legislation.

At Crompton Partners, weekly mentorship meetings provide practical guidance, while an open-door policy ensures every colleague has access to senior support. Flexible working options are available where possible, helping employees balance personal responsibilities with career ambitions. Crompton Partners also promotes visibility for its Emirati women through industry events and internal communications, making sure their achievements are recognised and celebrated.

Emirati women at Crompton Partners are deeply involved in shaping the direction of the business. They contribute to strategy sessions, take ownership of projects and provide feedback on company policies, marketing, and service delivery.

Managing Partner Ben Crompton notes, “Emirati women agents play a vital role in our operations. Their cultural understanding and empathy allow them to connect with UAE clients in a way that builds lasting trust.”

The company believes that valuing diverse voices is essential for business growth and cultural relevance. As it looks ahead to Emirati Women’s Day, Crompton Partners remains focused on building a workplace where national talent is not only welcomed, but empowered to lead.

