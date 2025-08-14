H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, met with H.E. Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the UAE, to discuss opportunities for mutual investment, strengthening economic relations, and increasing bilateral trade between Ajman and Uganda.

The meeting took place at the Ajman Chamber headquarters and was attended by H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Ajman Chamber, AAisha Al Nuaimi, Director of the Investment and Business Promotion Department, and a delegation from the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda.

H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji emphasized the Ajman Chamber's commitment to building bridges of cooperation and communication with all nations in order to strengthen economic and commercial ties, support the business environment in the emirate, and attract investments across various sectors. He further praised Uganda's agricultural potential, its high-quality food industries, and its textile and other industries, which can pave the way for partnerships and cooperation between investors from both countries.

A comprehensive presentation was given on investment opportunities in Ajman, highlighting the emirate's key features, including its strategic location, developed infrastructure, ease of doing business, and the seamless integration of government services. The presentation also shed light on promising investment sectors such as industry, tourism, construction, real estate, education, health, and services.

The meeting concluded with a recommendation for joint meetings between business owners and investors from both countries to facilitate the exchange of expertise and explore potential partnerships. Discussions also covered the possibility of signing memorandums of understanding with Ugandan chambers of commerce to enhance trade exchange and diversify cooperation. The aim is to open new horizons that support economic development and achieve mutual interests. Ugandan investors were also invited to visit Ajman and explore investment opportunities in the Ajman Free Zone, Al Zorah area, and other key sectors.

For his part, H.E. Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the UAE, expressed his appreciation for the Ajman Chamber's efforts to strengthen economic relations. He praised the emirate's diverse advantages and its attractive investment environment. He affirmed his country's commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, industry, and services to boost trade volume and support partnerships between the business communities in Uganda and Ajman. He also extended an invitation for the Ajman Chamber to participate in the Uganda-UAE Business Forum, scheduled for October in Kampala, Uganda.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, exchanged shields and souvenirs with H.E. Zaake Wanume Kibedi.