Partnership between beIN and LALIGA dates back to 2003, with new season promising best in class analysis, interviews, and expert insights.

DOHA, QATAR – As another engrossing season of LALIGA prepares to kick-off tomorrow night, beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, entertainment, and media conglomerate, has revealed its live coverage plans, confirming itself the home of Spanish football across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

A continuation of a long-standing partnership between beIN and the Spanish top-flight that dates back more than two decades to 2003, the region’s leading broadcaster will show all 380 matches from the upcoming season live and exclusive on its flagship beIN SPORTS channels. With commentary in Arabic, English, and French and available across all 24 MENA markets, the season-opening game takes viewers to Girona, who face Rayo Vallecano at 20:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS.

Much of the talk ahead of the new season is whether Real Madrid’s new coach Xabi Alonso can close the gap on last year’s champions Barcelona. Last year, Los Merengues finished just four points behind Hansi Flick’s high-flying Barca, whose new campaign gets underway on Saturday at Mallorca. Live studio coverage, hosted by renowned Saudi presenter Tariq Al-Hammad and with analysis from Kuwaiti Tariq Al Jalahma and Morrocco’s Youssef Chippo, will start at 20:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 3, with match commentary available in Arabic and English.

While Madrid are not in action until Tuesday when they host Osasuna from 21:30 MECCA, city rivals Atletico start their season on Sunday away to Espanyol at 22:30 MECCA looking to improve on last year’s third-place finish. Coverage of Diego Simeone’s new-look side starts at 22.30 MECCA, immediately following Athletic Club’s campaign opener at home to Sevilla at 20:30 MECCA. All three matches are live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS 3, with Mohammed Saadon joined in the studio by Chippo and Wael Gomaa.

Last season saw 2.5 billion cumulative viewers tune in to beIN’s LALIGA coverage across MENA, providing a clear indication of the Spanish top-flight’s unmatched popularity in the region and the broadcaster’s ability to provide unmissable, unparalleled coverage with the biggest names in the studios and the most in-depth analysis. With the likes of Barca’s Lamine Yamal, Atletico’s Julian Alvarez, and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams all expected to shine once more, plus a host of new faces in the form of new Madridista Trent Alexander Arnold, Girona’s Vitor Reis, and Goncalo Guedes of Real Sociedad, another enthralling season beckons.

Duncan Walkinshaw, Director of Programs at beIN MENA, said: “This time last year, we announced an extension of our exclusive broadcast rights deal with LALIGA to see beIN remain the home of Spanish football across the entire MENA region until the end of the 2027-28 season. As committed partners for what is now 23 years, we are very proud to continue to help the league grow globally by way of our world-class broadcasting and significant, dependable investment. We look forward to what promises to be another incredible season featuring some of the best players and most storied teams in world football.”

The relationship between beIN and LALIGA has evolved over the past two decades, with this season set to see the broadcaster also collaborating to help showcase the league’s LALIGA Fantasy video game, which EA SPORTS recently launched in Arabic. Details of how to play online, strategies for success, and details about the various prizes on offer will be shared across beIN’s social platforms.

beIN will broadcast all 380 LALIGA matches exclusively across all 24 MENA territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com