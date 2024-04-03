Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Concentric AI, a leading provider of SaaS-based data security posture management and access governance solutions, has forged a strategic distribution partnership with TRINEXIA to cater to the rapidly growing markets of the Middle East and India.

With the explosive growth and investment in Middle East & India economies, they are becoming more and more of a target for bad actors. According to Concentric AI’s Data Risk Report for the second half of 2023, 83% of companies’ most at-risk data is overshared. And according to IBM’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach report, it costs an estimate $155 - $175 per record to cleanup. Data is a vulnerable area of organizations’ attack surface that is expensive to clean up if breached.

Understanding data management involves three crucial questions: what constitutes one's data, where it resides within the enterprise, and who has access and their intent. Data encompasses a range of assets from crown jewels to sensitive information. Ensuring visibility across the enterprise is vital to combat shadow IT and storage issues. Managing access rights and discerning intentions are equally critical, addressing concerns such as over-permissive sharing and insider threats.

Karthik Krishnan, CEO at Concentric AI highlighted “As infrastructures become more and more complex, understanding what and where your data is and who access to it has become a major challenge for enterprises. We have built Semantic Intelligence™, powered by AI, to answer these questions. With our leading Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution, enterprises can discover, classify, monitor, and protect their on-premises and cloud data. Our partnership with TRINEXIA joins our cutting-edge technology with TRINEXIA’s trusted cybersecurity services to bring world class data security to the Middle East & India.”

TRINEXIA, renowned for its expertise in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) services will spearhead the distribution of Concentric AI's cutting-edge Semantic Intelligence DSPM product. This collaboration aims to empower data-sensitive industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy, and Manufacturing by providing them with advanced data security solutions tailored to their unique needs within the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Concentric AI into our cybersecurity portfolio. Their innovative solutions represent a significant step forward in enhancing data security posture for enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs). We anticipate seamless integration of Concentric AI's cutting-edge technologies into existing infrastructures, facilitating streamlined processes and optimized performance for organisation in the Middle East and India regions. Furthermore, we are confident that their offerings are well-aligned with the regulatory frameworks and compliance standards prevalent in the regions we serve. This alignment not only ensures adherence to legal obligations but also underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethical conduct and data integrity." said Laurence Elbana, Director – Europe, Middle East & India at TRINEXIA.

To summarize, TRINEXIA and Concentric AI’s leading data security solutions will help public and private sector organisations across the Middle East and India to improve their cyber security posture and built a cyber resilient infrastructure. This partnership will entail comprehensive pre-sales training sessions aimed at equipping value-added resellers and customers with in-depth knowledge and expertise regarding the products and services offered. Additionally, strategic go-to-market planning will involve crafted strategies to penetrate target markets effectively, increase channel engagement, maximize brand visibility, and drive sales growth. Together, Concentric AI and TRINEXIA are committed to bolstering data security measures and ensuring regulatory compliance for businesses across diverse sectors.

About TRINEXIA:

Established in 1999, TRINEXIA is a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, and a leader in providing the most trusted solutions within Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Application Security, Identity & Payments, Data Security & Governance space.

We are a pure-play provider of cybersecurity and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises. At TRINEXIA, we are consistently and successfully adding great value to our partner community, with our partners, we design and deliver intuitive, trusted, and leading solutions that are customized to achieve the required results, whilst being admired for our people, partnerships, and performance.

For more information visit www.trinexia.com and follow us across all social media platforms.

About Concentric AI

With Concentric AI, organizations can finally address their unmet data security needs by discovering and protecting business-critical content. Concentric AI protects intellectual property, financial data, PII/PCI content, customer data, business confidential content and more, across on-premises and cloud-based data stores, as well as messaging and communication applications. The Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution uses deep learning and Risk Distance™ analysis to accurately categorize data, assess risk, and remediate security issues – without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric AI is venture-backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai