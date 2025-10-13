Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is showcasing its latest innovations at Solar & Storage Live KSA 2025, taking place from 12 to 14 October at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. The company’s participation underscores its long-term commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals through advanced innovation, localization, and sustainable industrial growth.

At the exhibition, Trinasolar is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of products that suit the Kingdom’s clean-energy landscape, including the Vertex N module (NEG21C.20) with power output up to 740 watts and the Elementa 3 energy storage platform, both being presented for the first time in the Saudi market, alongside TrinaTracker systems and Trinabot BUILDEX, an AI-driven robotic cleaning solution. Together, these solutions provide the Saudi market with a complete, integrated solar and storage offering designed to enhance efficiency, reliability, and long-term performance across utility-scale and commercial-industrial projects.

Trinasolar continues to deepen its investment in Saudi Arabia through local manufacturing and technology transfer. The company has achieved the 35 percent localization rate required by the Saudi government, with even higher levels in some projects. This milestone has been made possible through its TrinaTracker factory in Jeddah, which supports the Kingdom’s renewable-energy and industrial localization goals. Established under a land-lease agreement with MODON in the Third Industrial City, the facility has annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts, enabling faster delivery and stronger local integration.

“Reaching the government’s required localization rate at our projects is a significant milestone that demonstrates Trinasolar’s deep commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Todd Li, Head of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) at Trinasolar. “With more than 57 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects tendered under the National Renewable Energy Programme, the Kingdom is entering a transformative phase, and we are well positioned to contribute to this growth through our full range of advanced technologies and integrated smart-energy solutions that support the Kingdom’s evolving energy needs.”

The Vertex N 740 watts module, built on Trinasolar’s 210mm n-type i-TOPCon technology, offers up to 23.8% efficiency, reduced LCOE, and superior reliability in high-temperature environments, while the Elementa 3 platform delivers enhanced energy density, safety, and operational efficiency, with high-capacity 587Ah cells and intelligent temperature control ensuring stability even at 55°C. Complementing these systems, the Trinabot BUILDEX robotic cleaning solution improves O&M performance and long-term energy yield, helping developers maximize plant uptime and investment value.

Among the key highlights of Trinasolar’s participation at the exhibition were new strategic collaborations aimed at further strengthening its presence in the region. Marking another step in its regional expansion, Trinasolar welcomed Sky Energy as a new distributor in Saudi Arabia, broadening the reach of its advanced solar solutions to support the Kingdom’s clean-energy goals. The company also revealed a cooperation agreement between Trinabot and MAN, focused on photovoltaic installation robotics. The partnership will combine both parties’ expertise and resources to accelerate intelligent installation practices in the renewable-energy sector across the Middle East and Africa.

Trinasolar continues to strengthen its footprint across the Middle East and Africa, collaborating with governments, utilities, and developers to advance renewable-energy programs and grid-stabilization projects. With more than 28 years of continuous innovation, over 200 gigawatts of cumulative 210mm module shipments, and 12 gigawatt-hours of global energy storage shipments, Trinasolar remains a trusted partner in advancing the energy transition, empowering the MEA region to harness the power of the sun for a sustainable future.

