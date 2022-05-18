Muscat, Oman: – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is set to participate in the 31st annual COMEX Technology Show 2022, from May 23 to 25, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. As a Diamond Sponsor, Trend Micro will showcase its state-of-the-art innovations advancing Oman’s digital journeys and accelerating growth for organizations across industries.

At COMEX 2022, industry leaders and decision-makers will embrace future technologies to improve efforts on securing organisations across sectors. The event will host multiple seminars, workshops, and solutions, as enterprises explore the potential of innovations and strategies transforming Oman’s digital experiences.

Alongside industry-leading technology, Mohammed Hashim, Cybersecurity Consultant, Trend Micro Oman, will lead the discussion on the ‘Machine Learning in Threat Detection and Response’ session, focusing on the need for enterprises to adopt modern AI-based cybersecurity innovations that have the capabilities of deep analyzation and visualization of cyber threats. Also, a real-time demonstration of the Trend Micro Vision One – XDR (Extended Detection and Response) platform will provide a better understanding of its effects on strengthening an enterprise’s infrastructure.

“We at Trend Micro are aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 and are honoured to support the country with industry-leading solutions that are not only protecting digital agendas but accelerating growth for organizations throughout the digital transformation journey,” said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf Cluster at Trend Micro. “Events such as COMEX 2022 are essential as they allow us to exchange insights and solutions that successfully guide enterprises through the modern threat landscape and help maintain stability in operations. We at Trend Micro look forward to working closely with organizations in Oman from the public and private sector, and want to strengthen their digital strides as they advance the country’s capabilities in a new digital era.”

As per the Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2021. Over 4 million (4,153,443) email threats and more than 4.6 million (4,629,874) URL victim attacks were detected and blocked across Oman. Additionally, 700,607 malware attacks were identified and stopped. And as the country transitioned into remote work, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions shielded home devices and prevented 581,119 SHN events. These recent figures indicate, that throughout the evolving threat landscape, organizations need to adopt multilayered solutions to be able to protect their operations against more sophisticated attacks from cybercriminals.

The company recently launched Trend Micro One, a unified cybersecurity platform with a growing list of ecosystem technology partners that enables organizations to better understand, communicate, and lower cyber risks. This unified approach delivers a continuous lifecycle of risk and threat assessment with attack surface discovery, cyber risk analysis, and threat mitigation and response. Trend Micro One is the perfect security console to counter modern threat actors and their stealthy attacks in today’s digital era. And avenues like Comex 2022 provide the best opportunity for the company to showcase its state-of-the-art solutions, and expertise, and share insights that will bolster the digital capabilities of organizations across industries in Oman.

-Ends-

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defence techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Media Contact:

Trendmicro@proglobal.ae