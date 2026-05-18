Partnership designed to deliver scalable training and create clear pathways into employment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Business solutions provider Transguard Group has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with The Digital School (TDS) and the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) to support the delivery of industry aligned training under the SkillED Academies initiative.

Previously announced as part of a wider effort to equip youth with practical, employment focused skills, the initiative aims to reach and upskill five million learners through scalable digital education. The new agreement formalises a collaborative framework that brings together digital education, academic delivery and real world employment pathways.

The partnership will initially focus on the Facilities, Security and Protection Academy, aligning training outcomes with labour market demand. Under the MOU, TDS will act as the strategic lead for the initiative, CERT will design and deliver the training programmes and manage learner progress, while Transguard will serve as the hiring partner, offering structured on the job training and clear pathways into employment.

Commenting on the agreement, Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer of Transguard Group, said the partnership reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to workforce development. “Transguard has always invested in creating opportunities that support sustainable employment and long-term skills development. By working closely with The Digital School and CERT, we are helping to shape job ready talent through practical training and structured workplace integration, creating benefits not only for employers but for individuals, families and communities alike”.

“At SkillED Academies, we view education and training as powerful tools for economic empowerment by equipping young people with practical skills that are directly aligned with labour market needs.” said Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of The Digital School. “Our partnership with Transguard Group, in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), and with the support of the Ataya initiative under the Emirates Red Crescent, represents an integrated model for this vision, enabling 1,000 employment opportunities for our trainees within Transguard Group.”

Mohammed Gheyath, Chief Executive Officer, CERT, added, “This partnership represents a natural extension of the accelerated success achieved by the SkillED Academies initiative and underscores CERT’s leadership role in redefining applied learning models at scale. By leveraging our advanced expertise and strengthening integration across sectors, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem that directly connects training to employment, enabling learners to acquire highly job-ready skills that accelerate their integration into the workforce and align with future demands.”

The collaboration will be supported by continuous feedback and coordination across all three entities to ensure training remains responsive to workforce requirements. With more than 850,000 learners already benefiting from TDS programmes and over 40,000 digital educators trained to date, the partnership builds on a strong foundation of digital education delivery while strengthening links to employment.

The Facilities, Security and Protection Academy marks the first academy delivered under this agreement, with further specialised academies planned as the initiative expands. Together, the partners aim to establish a replicable workforce training model that enhances skills development and improves employment readiness in high demand sectors.

About Transguard Group

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white-collar staffing, and more. With an annual turnover of AED 3.2 billion in FY24/25, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

For Transguard media queries

Lena ter Laare

Director – Marketing, Communications & CSR

lena.terlaare@transguardgroup.com

Mobile: +971 50 899 7953

About The Digital School

The Digital School, launched in November 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is the first digital school of its kind to be accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) in the United States.

The Digital School aims to empower learners through diverse digital learning pathways, offering innovative and flexible models for blended and distance learning. It primarily serves underserved communities, refugees and displaced populations worldwide, leveraging digital education and modern curricula to expand access to high-quality learning opportunities.

As the first internationally accredited digital school specialised in education for vulnerable groups and underserved communities, The Digital School seeks to empower learners and educators in challenging environments through an innovative and inclusive educational model. Its programmes and services reach more than 850,000 beneficiaries across 40 countries and are delivered in seven languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Kurdish, Portuguese and Indonesian.

For TDS media queries

Rasha Kudsi

Communications Manager

Rasha.kudsi@tdschool.org

+971 56 603 6314

About CERT

The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) is the education and training arm of Capital H plays a central role in advancing workforce capabilities in the UAE. Since its establishment in 1996, CERT has played a pivotal role in advancing workforce capabilities, delivering industry-driven programmes that support organisations across the UAE and the wider region. Operating at the intersection of education, industry, and government, CERT develops and delivers scalable, outcome-focused learning solutions that equip individuals with practical, job-ready skills while enabling organisations to build high-performing, future-ready talent. To learn more, visit https://www.cert.ae/

For CERT media queries

Debolina Chakraborty

Marketing & Communications

dchakraborty@hct.ac.ae

Mobile: +971 58 581 4412