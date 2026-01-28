Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Traders Hub, the Abu‑Dhabi‑headquartered and SCA‑regulated trading platform, today unveiled its agenda for 2026. Building on the success of its 2025 campaigns and continued technology upgrades, the firm will diversify its product universe and broaden its out‑of‑home presence across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain, aiming to deepen financial literacy and investor confidence across the UAE.

Traders Hub has spent the last year upgrading its payment gateway and technology infrastructure to ensure quicker deposits, withdrawals and more reliable execution. Today the platform offers more than 5,000 global instruments across forex, equities, indices, ETFs, commodities and crypto. Its tiered accounts cater to beginners, high‑volume traders and institutions, with local‑language human support available 24/5. As a regulated broker licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (Previously known as Securities and Commodities Authority/SCA) and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Traders Hub emphasises transparency by segregating client funds and using encryption for safe usage.

While digital innovation remains central to its strategy, the company’s 2026 agenda also bring its message into the real world. Traders Hub plans to expand its offline presence across the UAE by adding branded taxis in Abu Dhabi, installing high‑impact billboards and digital displays in Dubai and rolling out localised out‑of‑home ads and educational events in Al Ain.

Traders Hub’s leadership emphasises that complementary offline outreach supports a broader strategy rooted in technology and regulatory compliance. In November 2025, the company rolled out system upgrades to enhance order‑routing architecture, refine execution flow and add monitoring safeguards, ensuring smoother performance during periods of high market volatility. “Strengthening speed and stability is essential to maintaining a reliable environment during periods of high market volume,” said Mr Hafez Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Traders Hub. “Today’s investors expect accessibility and diversification that meet global standards, and seamless payment gateways alongside diversified product suites are central to delivering on those expectations.”

The UAE’s trading ecosystem is evolving rapidly as digital adoption accelerates and investors seek more diversified portfolios. Investors now demand transparency, diversification and ease of access, prompting brokers to offer a wider range of instruments and simplified onboarding through services like UAE Pass. Traders Hub’s 2026 agenda demonstrate how a locally regulated broker is translating these trends into concrete action. By bridging digital and physical touchpoints, pairing instant digital onboarding with out‑of‑home messaging, the brand maintains presence wherever potential investors live and work. Its campaigns educate participants about responsible trading, risk management and local‑currency funding, while emphasising the firm’s SCA licence, segregated accounts and encryption.



As the UAE continues its push to become a regional financial hub, this story illustrates the convergence of fintech innovation and experiential marketing. The blend of regulatory compliance, diverse product access and measured out‑of‑home engagement positions Traders Hub as a case study for how fintech firms can deepen market penetration while supporting the UAE’s goals of economic diversification.

About Traders Hub

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage provides access for online traders to trade over 1,000 global markets including Forex, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Contract for Difference (CFD) for Commodity trading with tight, competitive spreads and the latest market-leading technology. Traders Hub Currency Brokerage LLC is regulated by the UAE SCA as a category of Dealing in Securities permitting the firm to practice trading as a broker of OTC derivatives and currencies in the spot market activity