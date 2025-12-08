Dubai, UAE: Tomorrow World Group – a global enterprise with a proud 20-year legacy in Dubai – has announced its most ambitious chapter yet: an AED 8 billion real estate development pipeline set to redefine the city’s skyline from 2026 onward.

This bold move marks the culmination of two decades of strategic foresight and positions Tomorrow World as a key player in shaping Dubai’s urban future.

Founded in 2002 as a trading pioneer, Tomorrow World has evolved into a diversified powerhouse, navigating global markets and investing across industries. After years of observing Dubai’s real estate cycles and participating as a portfolio investor, the company is now stepping forward as a developer with a vision to create projects that make sense for investors, build long-term relationships, and deliver uncompromised lifestyle experiences.

The upcoming pipeline, spanning more than 20 projects between 2026 and 2028, will include high-end waterfront residential communities and future-ready commercial landmarks.

Among the first launches is Tomorrow 166, a boutique residential development on Dubai Islands that promises an elevated island lifestyle with curated spaces for families and investors alike.

Complementing this is Tomorrow Commercial Tower, a Grade A business address in International City designed to set new standards for commercial real estate through smart technology, modern architecture, and tenant-centric amenities.

Speaking about the announcement, Xu Ma, Founder & Chairman, Tomorrow World Real Estate Development, said: "Tomorrow World’s journey has always been about vision and resilience. For twenty years, we have believed in Dubai’s story, and today, we are proud to contribute to its next chapter. Our developments are experiences crafted with purpose, design, and integrity. The AED 8 billion pipeline reflects our confidence in Dubai’s future and our commitment to creating spaces that both inspire and endure."

All developments will be self-funded, supported by reputable contractors, consultants, and vendors to ensure precision and quality. This strategic expansion aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and reinforces Tomorrow World’s long-term commitment to the city’s growth.