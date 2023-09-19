Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Emirates Nuclear Technology Center (ENTC), in collaboration with Tokamak Energy, a UK-based fusion power company, today announced they will be presenting together the UAE’s first-of-its-kind ‘Focus on Fusion’ event to deliver an inspirational introduction to the clean, secure and affordable energy source of the future, ahead of COP28.

A key theme at UAE’s COP28 in Dubai later this year, fusion technology is expected to deliver energy security and play an important role in building a net zero world in the fight against climate change.

Scheduled to be held from 19-21 September at Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa University Main Campus, the three-day event will include an exhibition to introduce visitors to the world of fusion and networking of stakeholders in the energy sector. Tokamak Energy’s team of leading scientists and engineers will offer a series of lectures covering different approaches to delivering commercial fusion, the physics of fusion and how new generation high temperature superconducting magnet technology has accelerated progress. For more information and to register, click here.

Tokamak Energy and Khalifa University’s ‘Focus on Fusion’ for students and other stakeholders will explain how the process that powers the sun and stars can be harnessed to deliver carbon-free energy and explore the cutting-edge technology making it happen here on Earth.

Tokamak Energy is a leading global company working collaboratively with both public and private partners around the world to deliver commercial fusion energy in the 2030s.

Ross Morgan, Tokamak Energy’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, said: “We’re excited to launch ‘Focus on Fusion’ before the world turns its attention to the UAE for COP28. Our inaugural event in partnership with the highly-respected Khalifa University will raise awareness of fusion within the UAE and highlight the many benefits of this ultimate source of clean, secure and affordable power in the fight against climate change.”

Dr. Saeed Al Ameri, Manager, Gulf Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Institute (GNEII), Khalifa University, and Assistant Professor, Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering, said: “We are delighted to bring this key event on fusion to Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Tokamak Energy during the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and with COP28 just around the corner. We believe this event will offer a platform for knowledge exchange and networking that will further highlight how this long-term energy source uses abundant fuel supplies and does not produce greenhouse gasses or long-lived radioactive waste.”

An exhibition space will also give visitors a chance to meet Tokamak experts, including Michael Porton, Chief Engineer, and Steven McNamara, Science Director, and discuss the variety of rewarding career opportunities in the fusion sector with talent experts.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be held from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City, Dubai, UAE.

About Tokamak Energy

Tokamak Energy is a leading global commercial fusion energy company based near Oxford, UK. We have an unrivalled track record designing and operating spherical tokamaks; the optimal route to commercial fusion energy.

In addition to fusion energy, Tokamak Energy is recognised as the leader in High Temperature Superconductor (HTS) magnet design, numerical modelling, and prototyping. Our dedicated HTS magnet team, in collaboration with key manufacturing partners, is focussed on becoming the leading supplier of HTS magnets to multiple markets.

The company, founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the UK Atomic Energy Authority, currently employs a growing team of over 250 people with experts from the UK and around the world. It combines world leading scientific, engineering, industrial and commercial capabilities. The company has 70 families of patent applications and has raised $250 million, comprising $200m from private investors and $50m from the UK and US governments. Our US subsidiary, Tokamak Energy Inc, was established in 2019.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and medicine. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities. For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae

What is fusion energy?

When a mix of two forms of hydrogen are heated to form a controlled plasma at high temperatures – hotter than the core of the sun – they fuse together to create helium and release energy which can be harnessed to produce electricity and heat.

This hot plasma is confined using strong magnets in a spherical-shaped device called a ‘tokamak’. The energy created from fusion can be used to generate electricity and heat in the same way as existing power stations. Fusion is extremely efficient, creating many million times more energy, per kilogram of fuel, than burning coal, oil, or gas.

For more information contact Stuart White – stuart.white@tokamakenergy.co.uk