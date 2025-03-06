Doha, Qatar – TOD, the leading streaming platform for sports and entertainment in the MENA region, and Skyworth, a global leader in STB technology, have announced a strategic partnership at Web Summit Qatar 2025. This collaboration combines Skyworth’s cutting-edge QVWi 4K set-top box technology with the premium content offered by TOD, creating an unmatched entertainment experience for viewers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Designed to meet the demands of today’s digital-first consumer, the device features a Google driven interface with a voice-controlled remote for effortless operation and online searches. Furthermore, the device offers a premium entertainment experience with ultravivid imaging of Dolby Vision® and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos® when connected with a compatible TV, bringing cinematic experience into homes.Perhaps most importantly, the Leap S3 is equipped with 4k resolution and High Dynamic range, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG technology, dramatically enhancing picture quality with richer colors and deeper contrast.

“The collaboration with Skyworth marks a significant step in our mission to deliver an elevated streaming experience to our audience,” said John Paul Mckerlie, VP – Marketing & Sales at TOD. “By combining our premium content offerings with Skyworth’s advanced set-top box technology, we’re ensuring that our viewers across the region can enjoy the best sports and entertainment in the highest quality available.”

The QVWi set-top box is engineered to offer a premium viewing experience with lightning-fast Amlogic S905Y4 Quad A35processors for a fluid responsive experience. Its dual-band Wifi 5 provides stable connectivity, reducing buffering and lag – two of the key frustrations for streaming consumers. Equipped with optical SPDIF for connection to external sound systems and Bluetooth compatibility for wireless audio devices, the STB offers versatility in audio setup. The device is compatible with a broad range of TVs and home entertainment systems, ensuring that content on TOD is accessible to a wide array of consumers.

“Most consumers today are looking for a streaming device that offers a smooth and interactive experience. We have built the Leap S3 with exactly that in mind, delivering effortless access to the TOD application and various streaming services. This partnership with TOD is an exciting opportunity to combine Skyworth’s technological innovation with the platform’s leadership in sports and entertainment,” said Marios Stavrou Business Development Director of MEA from Skyworth. “Together, we are introducing a new way for viewers to experience entertainment in the region, driven by cutting-edge technology and high-quality content.”

This partnership is poised to meet the region’s demand for high-quality, fast, and seamless streaming experiences. For TOD, the collaboration will expand its reach, offering viewers a comprehensive range of entertainment options through Skyworth’s established regional distribution networks.

The STB is currently available in online and retail stores across the UAE and will soon be available in markets across Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, and Tunisia.

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers over 60,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content, including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD is also the leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour, all four Grand Slams and Formula 1 among the notable ones.

About Skyworth

Skyworth has been a global leader in consumer electronics since 1988, specializing in smart home solutions and set-top box (STB) technology. Known for its innovation in TVs, AI-driven devices, and IoT ecosystems, the company has built a strong international presence. With a focus on enhancing everyday life, Skyworth continues to evolve, delivering cutting-edge technology for smarter homes and better entertainment