Titra co-founder and Board member Muhammed Selman Dönmez: We aim for tangible partnerships and agreements

TİTRA, the defense industry company of Pasifik Technology, will participate in the World Defence Show (WDS) 2026 International Defence Industry Exhibition, to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 8–12, 2026. As part of the exhibition program, TİTRA Co-Founder and Board Member Muhammed Selman Dönmez will deliver a presentation titled “Operationalizing Swarm and Autonomous Warfare on the Modern Battlefield.” In his presentation, Dönmez will address key concepts such as coordinated mission capabilities of unmanned systems, the evolution of military swarm UAVs, and governance frameworks for high-speed attack operations.

Bringing together the world’s leading defense companies across land, air, sea, space, and security domains, WDS is recognized as one of the Middle East’s most prestigious and comprehensive defense exhibitions. During the event, TİTRA will showcase its platforms to international visitors, including Türkiye’s first unmanned helicopter ALPİN, the mini armed unmanned helicopter DUMRUL, the loitering munition DELİ, and the FPV kamikaze drone MERKÜT.

Throughout the exhibition, TİTRA aims to strengthen its export-driven strategic partnerships by engaging directly with potential users and business partners, particularly from the Middle East and Gulf regions.

Emphasizing the importance of international visibility for both fostering potential collaborations and promoting Türkiye’s capabilities in unmanned aerial systems on a global scale, TİTRA Co-Founder and Board Member Muhammed Selman Dönmez stated:

“Representing our country—one that delivers high-quality projects in the field of unmanned aerial systems—at such a prestigious international event is extremely valuable for us. We will participate in the exhibition with our ALPİN platform, which we believe will rank among the world’s first two or three projects in its class and has achieved significant firsts in the rotary-wing UAV category, as well as our DUMRUL, DELİ, and MERKÜT platforms. Export-oriented growth is among our top priorities this year. We aim to sign concrete partnerships and agreements with many international delegations, particularly from the Gulf countries, with whom we are already in close contact.”

Contact:

Gökhan TİMURHAN

Co-founder PRESULT

gokhan@presult.com.tr