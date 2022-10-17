Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, continues to drive more sustainable and eco-friendly buildings, leading into a new era of innovation, adaptation, and solution. Following their ambition to develop thriving and sustainable communities, underpinned by placemaking environments derived from the principles of well-being, today marks another great achievement towards their ambitious sustainability and clean energy goals.

Being the first project in Dubai to achieve BREEAM interim certification and home to the region’s first Zero Positive building, Majid Al Futtaim Communities is rigorous about auditing their energy, water and waste consumption at Tilal Al Ghaf, Majid Al Futtaim’s landmark resort-style destination in Dubai. As part of this, the team continually seek ways by which they can reduce their footprint across every aspect of the community, from the integration of ample blue and green infrastructure throughout the master plan to the reduction of the urban heat effect to using clean energy solutions throughout all public and private buildings.

The introduction of an innovative Solar Hybrid Power system to the Tilal Al Ghaf Office adds substantial weight to the community’s already established green credentials. The new system is set to reduce the Office’s carbon footprint by 222 metric tons over 12 months, the equivalent in terms of CO2 emissions of powering nearly ten homes with electricity for a year. This represents a 60 per cent reduction in carbon emissions through fuel savings alone.

Feeding power directly to Tilal Al Ghaf’s Office, as well as adjacent office and storage buildings, the Solar Hybrid system comprises 133 solar modules, 150 Li-ion batteries, and a powerful 116kWh DC inverter. Robust enough to meet the predicted total annual power requirement of 169,965 kWh, the system will supply nearly two-thirds of this requirement in the form of clean solar energy, with the remaining 32 per cent met by its Diesel generators.

As well as delivering to Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ sustainability targets, replacing the site’s traditional diesel-powered system with the Solar Hybrid Power system brings the added benefit of a persuasive cost saving of over 56 per cent against historical spend per annum. In terms of operational efficiencies, the system’s inbuilt ‘plug-and-play’ capabilities has enabled it to be rapidly deployed with zero downtime to the power supply during installation.

About Tilal Al Ghaf

Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim’s flagship mixed-use community in Dubai, providing a contemporary and luxurious resort-like living experience. Nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches at its heart, Tilal Al Ghaf balances luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling. With its exceptional amenities, unique architectural design and unparalleled attention to detail, every home in Tilal Al Ghaf is created with the customer in mind.

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, the community features walkable neighbourhoods connected by a meticulously crafted network of pathways, cycling tracks and jogging trails. A world of culinary experiences, signature Majid Al Futtaim retail selection and a world-renowned school is never more than a short stroll away.

www.tilalalghaf.com

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com/en

